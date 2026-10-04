What to know about the Dream-Liberty WNBA semifinal series

Dream forward Angel Reese (center) reacts after being fouled in Game 2 of Atlanta's first-round series against the Mystics on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, in Washington. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

The Dream are in the second round of the playoffs, but they still have bigger goals in front of them.

After falling in the first round to the Fever last season, the Dream traded for Angel Reese, strengthening their roster for a longer run in the postseason. They’ve achieved the first stage in dispatching the Mystics, but they viewed themselves as true title contenders and now they’re three wins away from getting to the WNBA Finals.

Here’s a breakdown of the semifinal series against the Liberty:

Liberty at Dream, Game 1