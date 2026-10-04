What to know about the Dream-Liberty WNBA semifinal series

The Dream are in the second round of the playoffs, but they still have bigger goals in front of them.
After falling in the first round to the Fever last season, the Dream traded for Angel Reese, strengthening their roster for a longer run in the postseason. They’ve achieved the first stage in dispatching the Mystics, but they viewed themselves as true title contenders and now they’re three wins away from getting to the WNBA Finals.
Here’s a breakdown of the semifinal series against the Liberty:
Liberty at Dream, Game 1
- Tipoff: 2 p.m. Sunday
- Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta
- TV: ABC
- Outook: The Dream matched their franchise record of 30 wins set last season, but unlike 2025, they advanced to the second round of the playoffs. With a 2-0 series win over the Mystics, Atlanta got home-court advantage for the semifinals, as the eighth-seeded Liberty upset the top-seeded Lynx. The Liberty won the 2024 WNBA title and have a loaded roster to match the Dream.