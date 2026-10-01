Dream sweep Mystics, head to WNBA semifinals to face Liberty

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) celebrates with teammates after being fouled during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Washington Mystics, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, in Washington. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

Atlanta will host the first game on Sunday at State Farm Arena.

Atlanta will host the first game on Sunday at State Farm Arena.

The Atlanta Dream are moving on.

After winning Game 1 on Sunday at home, the Dream went on the road and beat the Washington Mystics, 93-75, on Wednesday in Game 2, sweeping the best-of-three series.

The Dream, the No. 4 seed, advance to the WNBA semifinals, where they will face the eighth-seeded New York Liberty, who upset the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx. It’s the first time the Dream have made the semifinals since 2018.

Allisha Gray had 22 points, Jordin Canada 19 points and 11 assists and Angel Reese and Rhyne Howard 15 points each for the Dream.