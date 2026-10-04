Sports Canada, Bonner lead Dream over Liberty in Game 1 of semifinals Dream overcome loss of Allisha Gray in first half to take 1-0 series lead. Share Add AJC on Google 1 / 23 Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese shows off her 2026 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year trophy before the tipofff a WNBA semifinal playoff game 1 between the Atlanta Dream and the New York Liberty, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC) (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

AJC By Micahya Costen – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago

When the Dream come out for the second half, that’s when the danger starts. The Dream made a statement to open the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs with a 92-82 win against the Liberty at State Farm Arena. Related Story What to know about the Dream-Liberty WNBA semifinal series The hosts came into the second half with a new surge of energy to put their opponents away, led on both ends of the floor by Jordin Canada and DeWanna Bonner. The Dream, who outscored the Liberty 32-15 in the third quarter, entered the fourth quarter with a 14-point lead. They scored 29 points off New York’s turnovers through three quarters and finished with a WNBA playoff-record-tying 32 points off turnovers.

This matchup required all hands on deck after Atlanta’s Allisha Gray suffered a left hand injury in the first half and was ruled out for the rest of the game. The first half was a tough one for the Dream. Shooting 34% from the field, the Dream struggled to establish a run as the Liberty found their rhythm early, especially from the 3-point line. Still, the Dream stayed on the Liberty’s heels going into the second half. The Liberty attempted to climb back within the last few minutes of the game, but the Dream were able close out Game 1 in dominant fashion. Game 2 is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at State Farm Arena. The Dream's Rhyne Howard (center) passes between the Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu (left) and Leonie Fiebich during the second half Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

Key moments Canada anchored the defense in key moments during Sunday’s matchup, but her offensive prowess was the star of the show. Near the start of the third quarter, Canada opened with a 3-pointer off an Angel Reese rebound to give the Dream the lead. Twelve of Canada’s team-high 25 points came in the third quarter alone, and she shot 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Why was this key? It shifted the momentum completely as the rally towels swung in universal support after a 19-5 run for the Dream in the third quarter. A whole new Dream team came out of the locker room after halftime, bringing a different surge into the building. Top performers Dream Jordin Canada: 25 points, one rebounds, four assists

25 points, one rebounds, four assists DeWanna Bonner: 23 points, nine rebounds, two assists

23 points, nine rebounds, two assists Angel Reese: 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists

17 points, seven rebounds, two assists Rhyne Howard: 16 points, eight rebounds, eight assists Liberty Sabrina Ionescu: 27 points, four rebounds, one assist

27 points, four rebounds, one assist Breanna Stewart: 19 points, two rebounds, three assists

19 points, two rebounds, three assists Jonquel Jones: 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists

Related Story Dream sweep Mystics, head to WNBA semifinals to face Liberty Highlight of the game There were too many plays from the Dream’s two leading scorers to choose from, but here are two worth highlighting. Canada’s offense was mentioned, but her presence defensively couldn’t go unnoticed. With a little over four minutes left in the first quarter, she put herself in perfect position to grab a steal and make a driving layup. This wouldn’t be the last time you’d see Canada getting active down the court for more open looks. Anchoring the offense off the bench and putting her veteran experience on full display, it’s impossible to ignore a Bonner 3-pointer to rile the crowd up and extend the Dream’s lead. Quotable