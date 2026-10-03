Atlanta Braves Braves can’t survive this bullpen game, lose 5-3 to Dodgers NL West champs take early lead in NLDS. Share Add AJC on Google Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal celebrates after striking out Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley during the fifth inning of Game 1 of a National League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

By Chad Bishop 38 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES — The Braves’ bullpen couldn’t survive this time, and the Dodgers easily took Game 1 of the National League Division Series with a 5-3 win Saturday at Dodger Stadium. On Thursday, the Braves used six relief pitchers, including left-hander Ray Kerr to start the game, and beat the Phillies 6-2 at Truist Park. Their lack of starting pitching options forced them to go that route again Saturday — but the Dodgers are not the Phillies. They hit three home runs against Braves relievers from the fourth inning on to break open a close game. Game 2 is scheduled for 8 p.m. Sunday.

Left-handed reliever Dylan Dodd did give the Braves a glimmer of hope at the outset that they might be able to steal another win. Dodd threw a season-high 47 pitches over three scoreless innings. Shohei Ohtani hit a one-out, line-drive single in the first and Mookie Betts blooped a single into shallow right in the third — and those were the only two base runners Dodd allowed. Dodd struck out four, including the side in the second, and Ohtani’s single was the lone hard-hit ball against him. Related Story Braves set roster for NLDS But Dodd’s good work went by the wayside in a fourth-inning flash when Teoscar Hernández hit a mammoth two-run home run off Braves’ righty Víctor Mederos. Mederos had walked Freddie Freeman on four pitches before throwing a 1-1 cutter that didn’t cut, and Hernández hit it 431 feet into the left field seats. That sent the 50,194 in attendance, braving the 103-degree heat, into a frenzy.

It looked like that would be more than enough for lefty Tarik Skubal, a trade deadline score for the Dodgers who was pitching like the Cy Young Award winner he has been. But after allowing just one hit and striking out seven through five innings, Braves catcher Sean Murphy hit the third pitch of the sixth, a 99-mph sinker, 421 feet to center field for a solo home run.