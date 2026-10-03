Atlanta Braves

Braves set roster for NLDS

Thomas, Ritchie and Smith-Shawver are added while Smith is omitted.
Add AJC on Google
Braves center fielder Lane Thomas stands on base after hitting an RBI-double against the Marlins on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Atlanta. Thomas is one of six outfielders listed on the Braves’ NLDS roster. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Braves center fielder Lane Thomas stands on base after hitting an RBI-double against the Marlins on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Atlanta. Thomas is one of six outfielders listed on the Braves’ NLDS roster. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Chad Bishop
By
1 hour ago

The Braves have announced their roster for the National League Division Series.

Pitchers JR Ritchie and AJ Smith-Shawver have been included on the 26-man team, as has outfielder Lane Thomas. Designated hitter Dominic Smith, infielder Luke Williams and outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. have been taken off the roster.

Thomas has not played since Sept. 7, as he has been battling an intercostal strain. Since joining the Braves in August, Thomas hit .171 in 21 games in a platoon role while facing left-handed pitchers.

Related Story
Everything to know about the Braves-Dodgers NL Division Series

Smith went 2-for-5 in the National League Wild Card Series and struck out three times, including taking a third called strike Wednesday with the tying run on second base in the Braves’ 4-3 loss in 10 innings to the Phillies.

Ritchie and Smith-Shawver were not part of the Braves’ roster in the previous series against the Phillies. Their inclusion will give the Braves some added pitching depth.

26-man roster:

Related Story
Updates from Game 1 of Braves-Dodgers NL Division Series matchup