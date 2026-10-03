Braves set roster for NLDS

Braves center fielder Lane Thomas stands on base after hitting an RBI-double against the Marlins on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Atlanta. Thomas is one of six outfielders listed on the Braves’ NLDS roster. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Thomas, Ritchie and Smith-Shawver are added while Smith is omitted.

Thomas, Ritchie and Smith-Shawver are added while Smith is omitted.

The Braves have announced their roster for the National League Division Series.

Pitchers JR Ritchie and AJ Smith-Shawver have been included on the 26-man team, as has outfielder Lane Thomas. Designated hitter Dominic Smith, infielder Luke Williams and outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. have been taken off the roster.

Thomas has not played since Sept. 7, as he has been battling an intercostal strain. Since joining the Braves in August, Thomas hit .171 in 21 games in a platoon role while facing left-handed pitchers.

Related Story Everything to know about the Braves-Dodgers NL Division Series

Smith went 2-for-5 in the National League Wild Card Series and struck out three times, including taking a third called strike Wednesday with the tying run on second base in the Braves’ 4-3 loss in 10 innings to the Phillies.