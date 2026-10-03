Braves set roster for NLDS

The Braves have announced their roster for the National League Division Series.
Pitchers JR Ritchie and AJ Smith-Shawver have been included on the 26-man team, as has outfielder Lane Thomas. Designated hitter Dominic Smith, infielder Luke Williams and outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. have been taken off the roster.
Thomas has not played since Sept. 7, as he has been battling an intercostal strain. Since joining the Braves in August, Thomas hit .171 in 21 games in a platoon role while facing left-handed pitchers.
Smith went 2-for-5 in the National League Wild Card Series and struck out three times, including taking a third called strike Wednesday with the tying run on second base in the Braves’ 4-3 loss in 10 innings to the Phillies.