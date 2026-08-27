Sports Dream have always had good chemistry. Now it’s paying off. ‘We have so many bucket-getters on the team,’ says forward Angel Reese. Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (right) reacts with guard Allisha Gray during the first half of a game between the Dream and the Indiana Fever, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026, in Atlanta. "Everybody just comes in with a lot of confidence," Reese says. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Lauren Williams 27 minutes ago Share

All season, the Dream have leaned on their resiliency. With six games remaining in the regular season, the Dream’s chemistry was built on that resiliency. It’s what they can lean into when things shift out of their favor or when games get tight. “Yeah, we have so many bucket-getters on the team,” forward Angel Reese told reporters after the Dream’s win Monday over the Sparks. “You can see from the starters to the bench, everybody just comes in with a lot of confidence. Everybody pours into each other, no matter how the games are going, no matter how the officiating is. We manage our emotions and we value possessions, and we continue to do that every single game.”

The Dream have won seven of their last 10 games, including four straight in their recent western road trip. Their chemistry becomes all the more important now that the team has added 17-year veteran wing DeWanna Bonner. But the Dream have strung together some of their strongest basketball of the season. In that four-game stretch, the Dream averaged 99.5 points per game, the most in any four-game stretch of the season. They beat the Aces for the first time since July 2022, all while holding them under 40% overall shooting. They scored a franchise-record 124 points in their win over the Sparks and clinched a spot in the playoffs with their win over the Mercury.

Then they beat the Sparks a second time to complete their undefeated road trip, leaning on their chemistry to get the best ball movement.

It’s the type of play Dream coach Karl Smesko knew his players were capable of. So, when they fell to the Fever just over a week ago, he didn’t worry that the team would find their footing again. “We’ve had some adversity this year, and we respond the same way each time we face adversity, as we pull together and we figure it out,” Smesko told reporters Monday. “It’s not about pointing fingers or anything like that. It’s about coming together and figuring out how to win the next game or how to be better.” Of course, the winning on the court can help the chemistry of the locker room. But much of it has been built in their time off the court, when they get together. Every once in a while, it may spawn a TikTok. “The players really enjoy being around each other,” Smesko said. “That’s a real thing. They care about each other. They love their coaches, too.”