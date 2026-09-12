Lane Thomas hopes for quicker return than expected after intercostal strain

Braves outfielder Lane Thomas is hoping to beat the expected recovery timeline with his intercostal strain that’s landed him on the 10-day injured list. Thomas sustained the injury during batting practice Thursday.
“I felt a little grab in my rib cage and tried to swing a little more ... and I couldn’t get through it,” Thomas said. He underwent an MRI afterward that revealed the strain.
The injury could cost Thomas around a month, meaning he might not be available again until potentially the National League Championship Series. He will see a specialist Sunday in hopes that there’s a way to speed up his recovery.
“There’s a range for obliques and intercostals — four to six weeks, I feel like — but some injections can speed that up potentially,” he said. “So that’s the information I’m going to get from the doctor on Sunday.”
The Braves acquired Thomas during their oft-criticized trade deadline. He was a platoon bat to pair with Mike Yastrzemski in left field as a weapon against southpaws. But Thomas sputtered offensively, posting a .578 OPS and worth 0.1 bWAR in 21 games with the Braves.
Manager Walt Weiss said the team will use utility player extraordinaire Mauricio Dubón in left field and Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop against lefties.
Thomas is drawing inspiration from others who beat the projected return timeline while recovering from intercostal injuries. Braves third baseman Austin Riley returned from an intercostal strain in around two weeks in 2024. But this could be longer, given Thomas already expects a lengthier absence.
Even if he’s back before the four-to-six-week mark, the Braves will have to prepare to begin their postseason run without Thomas.
The Tennessee native is a free agent following the season.