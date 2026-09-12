Lane Thomas hopes for quicker return than expected after intercostal strain

Atlanta Braves center fielder Lane Thomas reacts after hitting a RBI-double during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The outfielder will see a specialist Sunday in hopes of finding a way to speed up his recovery.

The outfielder will see a specialist Sunday in hopes of finding a way to speed up his recovery.

Braves outfielder Lane Thomas is hoping to beat the expected recovery timeline with his intercostal strain that’s landed him on the 10-day injured list. Thomas sustained the injury during batting practice Thursday.

“I felt a little grab in my rib cage and tried to swing a little more ... and I couldn’t get through it,” Thomas said. He underwent an MRI afterward that revealed the strain.

The injury could cost Thomas around a month, meaning he might not be available again until potentially the National League Championship Series. He will see a specialist Sunday in hopes that there’s a way to speed up his recovery.