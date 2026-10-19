Atlanta Falcons Add another to the gallery of Falcons disasters Sunday’s disastrous start and finish felt familiar in all of the worst ways. Share Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 41 minutes ago

It was classic Falcons. From the opening kickoff, get completely outplayed. Quickly fall behind 14-0. Allow the lead to build to 31-7 early in the fourth quarter. Stage a rally to give your fans hope of an improbable comeback … and then literally fumble the game away. A franchise that has made tripping over its feet an art form crafted another one to hang in the gallery, this one a 31-23 loss to the Bears, whose fans took over Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday. “That’s a disappointing one,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Obviously, proud of how we continued to fight but to start like we started is really, really disappointing. I just felt like we beat ourselves. They beat us; the Bears beat us. We also beat us, and that’s really frustrating.”

Related Story Falcons forced into silent count in home loss to Bears The frustration of being a fan of this woebegone franchise knows no limits. A week ago, it was a home loss to the Baltimore Ravens when the Falcons led by eight points with less than a minute remaining and lost in overtime. (Absolutely bananas stat: According to ESPN, over the past four seasons, 581 teams in a row had led by eight or more points in the final minute of regulation and won until the Falcons had their “hold my beer” moment.) Sunday, the Falcons tried a different tack, falling behind 14-0 before the first quarter was over while getting outgained 154-3 in the opening 15 minutes — this following last Sunday, when they failed to complete a pass in the first quarter. Worse, after the game, Stefanski acknowledged that starting fast was something that the team “talked at length about” as it prepared for the Bears. (Credit to Stefanski for his honesty there. Saying you emphasized starting fast after your team loses the first quarter 14-0 is a little bit like putting “I live with my parents and have bad credit” on your online dating profile.)

The steps to defeat were many.

First was getting outfoxed by Bears coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams in Chicago’s first two possessions, when the Bears scored on drives starting from their 33 and 41, moving the ball so efficiently that they got to third down a total of three times. “That’s on me and our staff,” Stefanski said of the slow start. “We’ve got to get that fixed. Because we’ve just put ourselves in a hole.” Related Story Take 5: Five quick takeaways from Falcons’ loss to the Bears Late in the second quarter with the Falcons down 14-7, rookie Zachariah Branch fumbled a punt at the Falcons 10-yard line that he was not supposed to field in the first place. The Bears recovered, setting them up for a touchdown and a 21-7 lead going into halftime. Late in the third quarter, Branch fumbled away a kickoff return, handing the Bears the ball at the Falcons’ 31-yard line to set up a field goal for a 31-7 lead. “Listen, Zachariah is somebody we’re going to be counting on,” Stefanski said. “He’s a conscientious kid. He has to take care of the football.”

At the beginning of the third quarter, the Falcons started the half with the ball and a chance to cut the lead to 21-14. They punted, only to be saved by a roughing the kicker penalty that awarded them a first down at the Bears 35. Presented a life preserver, the Falcons elected to keep thrashing about in the open seas. A sack of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. on second-and-9 upended the extended possession, which ended when they went for it on fourth-and-3 and Penix threw incomplete, perhaps rushed after bobbling the shotgun snap. Defensively, the Falcons didn’t convert pressures of Bears quarterback Caleb Williams into sacks until it was too late, enabling him to escape pressure and make plays or at least avoid losses. This does not make the Falcons unique — Williams’ knack for slipping away from defenders is remarkable — but it’s also a shortcoming that they have been trying to address. Related Story Falcons’ Kendal Daniels conscious, has movement after injury vs. Bears The Falcons were also riddled by a defender who — perhaps you’ve heard this before — played a career game against them. This time, it was Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon, who sacked Penix three times — twice forcing fumbles — in his first game back from a calf injury. All three sacks were critical plays, the last when the Falcons had rallied to close the deficit to 31-23 and had the ball on their 28 with 3:34 to play. On third-and-16, Gordon got past right tackle Jawaan Taylor with ease and dislodged the ball from Penix that effectively ended the game after the Bears recovered.

This detail about Gordon might be worth knowing: In 45 career games and 35 starts before Sunday, Gordon had totaled 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. In 60 minutes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, he doubled his career output. Gordon is in line to become the third Falcons opponent this season (following Pittsburgh edge rusher T.J. Watt and Carolina linebacker Devin Lloyd) to be named an AFC or NFC defensive player of the week. “He’s an excellent blitzer,” Stefanski said. “We knew that going into the game. (Bears defensive coordinator) Dennis Allen does a very good job with his blitz looks. We have to look at everything and say, ‘Are we giving our guys the best plan to block those type of guys and have answers to those things?’” Like Stefanski’s admission that the team was focused on starting fast, the fact that his offense was braced for a pass-rush assault from the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Gordon and failed only makes it more aggravating. Related Story Falcons vs. Bears position grades: Atlanta falls short of the mark The Falcons are now 2-4. They’ve lost their first three home games. Their bid to end their eight-year postseason drought is not looking good.