Atlanta Falcons Take 5: Five quick takeaways from Falcons’ loss to the Bears Atlanta loses second straight as offense sputters early. Share Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (right) tries to get past Chicago Bears defensive tackle Grady Jarrett during the first half of an NFL football game in Atlanta, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Rod Beard 23 minutes ago

The Falcons fell into an early deficit and couldn’t get out of it, though they did make it a game in the fourth quarter. The Bears dominated early and held on for a 31-23 victory on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here are some quick takeaways from the matchup: Slow start The Bears got out to a quick start with touchdowns on their first two possessions for a 14-0 lead. Before the Falcons could get anything going, they already were in a hole that they had to dig out of. Getting points on the first possession of the game has been a problem, and giving up a pair of scores to open the game made for a tougher sled in trying to get into the rhythm of the game.

What made matters worse is that when the Falcons got the ball, they were three-and-out possessions. The time of possession was under eight minutes in the first half, which affects the rhythm of the offense. Containing Caleb Bears quarterback Caleb Williams returned after missing three games because of a hamstring injury. Along with Chicago’s quick start, Williams jumped into a quick rhythm, going 10-for-10 for 122 yards and a touchdown. If there were questions about how mobile Penix would be after the hamstring injury, he didn’t need to answer them, because he didn’t have enough pressure on him to have to run very often. He did have some scrambles that got him out of trouble, but for the most part, he had time to make plays in the pocket. Williams finished 30-of-36 for 305 yards and a touchdown.

Finding Pitts For the second consecutive game, tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. had a touchdown reception. He had a slow start to the season, with just five total receptions through the first four games.

Pitts then had five catches on six targets for 42 yards and a touchdown last week against the Ravens, and he had his biggest game of the season Sunday, with five catches for 60 yards and two scores. While the Falcons had become mostly two-dimensional with Bijan Robinson and Drake London, Pitts showed that he can be a viable option when things are clicking properly. Where’s Bijan? When Robinson isn’t an integral part of the offense, the Falcons have had trouble finding a rhythm. They love getting him touches, and as one of the best offensive players in the league, he makes things easy. But when the Falcons fell into a 14-0 deficit, they were pulled out of running game, having to look to pass and get points on the board. Robinson finished with nine rushes for 61 yards and two catches for minus-8 yards. The Bears did a good job of taking Robinson out of the equation and making the Falcons rely on Penix to make throws, sending pressure at him and having him decipher where it was coming from.