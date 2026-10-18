Atlanta Falcons Falcons struggle early, fall short late in loss to Bears Falcons lose back-to-back games for second time this season. Share Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. argues a call in the second half of an NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 42 minutes ago

ATLANTA — Zachariah Branch sat on his knees, his eyes staring down at the turf, his shoulders sinking while the Bears celebrated in the end zone behind him. The Falcons thought they’d get the ball and a chance to tie late in the first half. But after the Falcons’ rookie muffed a punt, setting up a Bears touchdown three plays later, Atlanta’s deficit reached two possessions. It proved too much to overcome. The Falcons (2-4) suffered a 31-23 loss to the Bears (4-2) on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and heard plenty of “Let’s Go Bears,” chants from a crowd littered with visiting fans. The Falcons remains winless at home this season and has now dropped back-to-back games for the second time this year.

The Falcons pulled within 8 points and had the ball with five minutes remaining but failed to score, and their offense never touched the field again. Related Story Take 5: Five quick takeaways from Falcons’ loss to the Bears One week after posting just 36 yards in the first quarter, the Falcons followed with an even slower start offensively Sunday. They finished the first quarter with only three yards on six plays, holding time of possession for just under three minutes, and they didn’t pick up a first down until the 11-and-a-half-minute mark in the second quarter. The Falcons broke through with a touchdown pass from Michael Penix Jr. to Jahan Dotson with 5:45 remaining in the second quarter, which trimmed their deficit to 14-7 after the Bears stormed out of the gates with a pair of scores on their first two possessions. But the Falcons never drew closer than one score, and their offense didn’t find a rhythm until trailing by 24 points early in the fourth quarter.

Penix finished 19-for-33 passing for 225 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, but he fumbled twice, lost one, and took five sacks. The Falcons rushed for 63 yards on only 12 attempts, their light day on the ground a byproduct of trailing for much of the afternoon and trying to pass their way back into the game.

Jahan Dotson had three receptions for a season-high 87 yards and one touchdown. Receiver Drake London added four catches for 62 yards. Tight end Kyle Pitts caught five passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Branch lost two fumbles in the return game but notched two receptions for nine yards, including a two-point conversion. The Falcons struggled slowing the Bears’ offense. In his first start after missing three games with a hamstring injury, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed 30-of-36 passes for 305 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Chicago’s league-best rushing offense didn’t gain much yardage, tallying only 98 yards on 33 carries, but D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson combined for three touchdowns. The Bears outgained the Falcons, 368-257, and picked up 20 first downs to Atlanta’s 13. Related Story Falcons’ Kendal Daniels conscious, has movement after injury vs. Bears The Falcons suffered several injuries Sunday, none scarier than rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels, who injured his neck on a tackle in the third quarter and was transported to Grady Medical Center. Daniels is conscious and has movement in his extremities, according to the Fox broadcast. Two other key defensive pieces in linebacker Divine Deablo (arm) and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) also left with injuries and didn’t return.