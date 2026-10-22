WEEKEND PREVIEW A look at the top 10 Georgia high school football games for Week 10 Share Gainesville quarterback Kharim Hughley (9) runs the ball on a quarterback keeper against Milton during the first half of play Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 at Milton High School. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago

Carrollton at Westlake When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lion Stadium, College Park Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Records, rankings: Carrollton is 8-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 2-7A and No. 2; Westlake is 6-1 overall, 1-0 in Region 2-7A and No. 6. Last meeting: Carrollton won 48-9 in 2025. Things to know: These are the only Region 2-7A teams without a region loss. Carrollton is seeking its fifth straight region title. Westlake’s most recent region title came in 2020. Carrollton leads the series 7-0. That includes a 37-32 victory in the 2021 quarterfinals. Carrollton and Westlake are two of six teams statewide that have scored at least 35 points in every game. (Cartersville, Dalton, Thomas County Central and Valdosta are the others.) CJ Cypher, a sophomore committed to Miami, has thrown for 2,400 yards, completing 74% of his attempts, with 35 touchdowns and no interceptions. Six receivers have at least four TD receptions. Running back Zach Watts, despite missing two recent games, has 19 touchdowns from scrimmage. He is questionable for the game with a lower-extremity injury. Nick Archer, carrying a bigger load in Watts’ absence, rushed for 325 yards against Douglas County two weeks ago. Westlake is averaging 541.6 total yards per game. Cannon Robinson, a junior quarterback with more than 15 Division I offers, has thrown for 1,638 yards and 18 touchdowns with one interception. Roscoe Hayes, committed to West Virginia, has eight TD receptions. Christian Womack and Jacob Jackson each average more than 100 yards rushing per game. Carrollton’s average score is 56-12 against the 28th-toughest schedule in Class 7A. Westlake’s average score is 46-27 against the 15th-toughest schedule in Class 7A.

Related Story South Georgia school leads state in scoring after third 70-point game Commerce at Prince Avenue Christian When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Brad Akins Field, Bogart Records, rankings: Commerce is 7-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 8-2A and No. 6 in 2A; Prince Avenue Christian is 6-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 8-2A and No. 1 in 4A-2A Private. Last meeting: Prince Avenue Christian won 21-6 in 2017. Things to know: These are the only Region 8-2A teams without a region loss. Both have won recent region titles (Prince Avenue in 2024, Commerce in 2023). Commerce has bounced back from last season’s 2-8 finish and is 7-0 for the first time since 2018. (Commerce is the first team in state history to win nine straight games after an 0-8 start the previous season.) Much of the improvement can be traced to the development of junior quarterback Tate Kirk, who has thrown 15 touchdown passes with one interception in a spread offense that replaced the triple option that existed for decades before coach Lenny Gregory arrived in 2025. Marco Huff, a sophomore running back with a Georgia offer, has rushed for 896 yards and 16 touchdowns. The last time Commerce played a regular-season game when both teams were 6-0 or better was in 1999, when Commerce beat Buford. Both were 9-0. Prince Avenue also has a second-year coach, Jon Richt, who has made positive strides. Prince Avenue was 8-4 last season and had its earliest playoff exit (quarterfinals) since 2019. Andrew Beard, a Florida commit, has rushed for 875 yards in the six victories. Gavin Hollum, a sophomore, has passed for 1,535 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has gone over 300 yards each of the past two weeks, each time with four TD passes. Hudson Hill had 253 yards receiving last week against Athens Academy. The last time Prince Avenue played a regular-season game when both teams were 6-0 or better was in 2017, when Prince Avenue lost to Athens Academy. Both were 9-0. Prince Avenue’s average score is 44-10 against the 13th-toughest schedule in Class 2A. Commerce’s average score is 45-6 against the 40th-toughest schedule in Class 2A.

Related Story Commerce coach on turnaround: ‘Never doubted as long as we stayed the course’ Early County at Randolph-Clay When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Thomas Davis Sr. Stadium, Cuthbert

Records, rankings: Early County is 3-4 overall, 3-0 in Region 1-1A and unranked; Randolph-Clay is 7-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 1-1A and No. 3. Last meeting: Early County won 43-8 in 2025. Things to know: These are the only Region 1-A teams without a region loss. Randolph-Clay most recently won a region title in 2015. Randolph-Clay is 7-0 for the first time since 2004. This will be Randolph-Clay’s first winning season since 2016. At the center of the turnaround is Rae’Shawn Clyde, a quarterback who has rushed for 1,006 yards and 19 touchdowns and passed for 890 yards and 10 touchdowns with only one interception. Poised to ruin the feel-good story is Early County, a four-time reigning region champion that has beaten Randolph-Clay 10 straight times. The Bobcats are 26-1 in region games since 2022. According to actual and retroactively computed Maxwell Ratings, Early County has been favored to win all 29 previous meetings in series history, with Randolph-Clay winning three as an underdog (2000, 1994, 1995). This is the first meeting in which Randolph-Clay is the favorite (76.4% chance of winning, per Maxwell). Early County started this season 0-4 ahead of region play. All losses were to ranked or bigger schools, one against No. 5 Charlton County from Class A. All four losses were against teams that have been ranked at some point this season. Early County has four running backs with around 400 yards rushing and averages 238.0 yards rushing against advanced competition. Early County’s average score is 24-17 against the ninth-toughest schedule in Class A. Randolph-Clay’s average score is 38-13 against the 37th-toughest schedule in Class A. Related Story South Ga. coach shares how 4-0 team is nearing 1st winning season since 2016 Hughes at Creekside When, where: 2 p.m. Saturday, Arrowhead Stadium, Fairburn Records, rankings: Hughes is 6-1 overall, 5-0 in Region 3-6A and No. 7; Creekside is 6-1 overall, 5-0 in Region 3-6A and No. 2.

Last meeting: Creekside won 26-7 in 2019. Things to know: These are the only Region 3-6A teams without a region loss. The series is tied 4-4. The schools are only 4 miles apart (straight line) in Fairburn, but they have not been region rivals since 2019. In the seasons since, Hughes is 79-11, tied for third in GHSA victories. Creekside is 72-15, tied for 15th. Each has a state title in that time. This game represents the second time they have met as Top-10 teams, first since 2014, and first ever with a region title at stake. Hughes’ loss this season came against Grayson. Creekside’s loss came against Clay-Chalkville of Alabama. Both have won the rest of their games comfortably. Each has an AJC Super 11 player. For Hughes, it is Kelsey Adams Jr., a tackle committed to Georgia. For Creekside, it is Gary Walker, a running back committed to Clemson. Walker has rushed for 727 yards and 12 touchdowns. Creekside has five other Power 4-committed seniors: offensive lineman Jaylon Moore (Auburn), defensive lineman Kenny Fairley (Colorado), wide receiver Armani Hill (Boston College), cornerback Darrius White (Alabama) and safety Carter Jamison (Tennessee). Creekside’s average score is 52-10 against the 48th-toughest schedule in Class 6A. Hughes’ average score is 43-10 against the 19th-toughest schedule in Class 6A. Related Story While the offense set records, Creekside’s stacked defense is its own force KIPP Atlanta Collegiate at Holy Innocents’ When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Riverwood High School, Sandy Springs Records, rankings: KIPP Atlanta Collegiate is 6-1 overall, 4-0 in Region 5-3A and No. 6 in 3A; Holy Innocents is 8-0 overall, 5-0 in Region 5-3A and No. 3 in 4A-2A Private. Last meeting: Holy Innocents won 43-12 in 2025.

Things to know: Holy Innocents’ can clinch the region title with a victory. KIPP Atlanta would need one more win against Wesleyan (4-3, 2-2) or Haralson County (3-5, 1-4). KIPP Atlanta has never won a region title. Its first full varsity season was 2014. Holy Innocents’ most recent region title came in 2022. Both teams lead the AJC Varsity Improvement Tracker – KIPP Atlanta for Class 3A and Holy Innocents’ for 4A-2A Private. KIPP Atlanta, 5-6 last season, is off to its best start through seven games since 2016. Holy Innocents’, 8-4 last season, is 8-0 for the first time since 2019. Holy Innocents’ yardage leaders in a balanced offense are Ryan Woods (1,132 passing), Sam Chasteen (811 rushing) and Brayden Bailey (635 receiving). Woods, a junior, has started since he was a freshman. Bailey, a top-500 national recruit, is the top prospect in the game. KIPP Atlanta is more of a running team. Dylan Favors has rushed for 537 yards and has four TD passes as an occasional quarterback. Another junior, Lawrence Moreland, has thrown for 650 yards and rushed for 205. LaDell Moreland has 13 tackles for loss. KIPP Atlanta has lost only to Valdosta, the No. 4 team in Class 7A. KIPP Atlanta’s average score is 41-12 against the 10th-toughest schedule in Class 3A. Holy Innocents’ average score is 41-7 against the 26th-toughest schedule in Class 3A. Milton at Gainesville When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bobby Gruhn Field at City Park, Gainesville Records, rankings: Milton is 6-1 overall, 3-0 in Region 7-6A and No. 5; Gainesville is 6-2 overall, 4-0 in Region 7-6A and No. 4. Last meeting: Gainesville won 28-16 in 2025. Things to know: These are the only Region 7-6A teams without a region loss. Gainesville can clinch the championship with a victory. Milton likely would need to beat Roswell (6-2, 3-1) next month to secure the title outright. These teams split their two games the past two seasons. Before then, they had not played since 1985. Gainesville started this season 0-2 with losses to Buford and East St. Louis of Illinois. Milton’s loss came against Blessed Trinity 21-20 in August. Both have major Division I quarterbacks. Milton’s Derrick Baker, committed to Tennessee, has passed for 1,618 yards and rushed for 264 yards with 25 total touchdowns. Jordan Carrasquillo, an Indiana commit, had eight receptions for 156 yards against Gainesville last season. He has nine TD receptions this season. Gainesville’s Kharim Hugley, committed to Clemson, has passed for 961 yards and rushed for 406 with 14 total touchdowns. He did not play last week against Riverwood, a 55-6 victory, because of a leg injury. Cooper Papka, a sophomore, was 15-of-18 passing for 243 yards and five touchdowns in his place. Gainesville’s average score is 39-14 against the 25th-toughest schedule in Class 6A. Milton’s average score is 44-18 against the 15th-toughest schedule in Class 6A.

Mitchell County at Charlton County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Champ Bailey Field, Folkston Records, rankings: Mitchell County is 6-1 overall, 2-0 in Region 2-A and No. 7; Charlton County is 5-1-1 overall, 2-0 in Region 2-A and No. 5. Last meeting: Charlton County won 20-0 in the second round of the 2003 Class AA playoffs. Things to know: This game between unnatural rivals will decide the sole possession of first place in Region 2-A. It’s a 160-mile drive from Camilla to Folkston, the farthest between any two Class A teams from the same region. They’ve met only twice, with Charlton County winning both (2002, 2003). A region title would be Mitchell County’s first since 2019 and Charlton County’s first since 2022. Charlton County is off to its best start through seven games since 2017. Charlton has lost to Class 2A Berrien, tied a Florida team (West Nassau) and beaten Early County, a Region 1-A frontrunner. Charlton County is a take-what-they-give-you team on offense as Ashton Glover has thrown for 217 yards against Atkinson County, 157 against Frederica Academy and 182 against West Nassau, and Elijah Bryant has rushed for 211 against Lanier County and 159 against Berrien. Mitchell County, much improved after a 5-5 season in 2025, has lost only to No. 3 Randolph-Clay. The Eagles opened with victories over Seminole County and Hawkinsville, each ranked No. 10 at the time, and then-No. 5 Clinch County earlier this month. That represents the most Top 10 victories for Mitchell County since getting four during its 1992 state-championship season. Most of Mitchell County’s yards come from Jadarian Hudson (723 passing, 350 rushing), Montorie Lee (528 rushing) and King Grissom (494 receiving). Mitchell County’s average score is 32-17 against the 23rd-toughest schedule in Class A. Charlton County’s average score is 29-8 against the 26th-toughest schedule in Class A. Peachtree Ridge at North Gwinnett When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Tom Robinson Memorial Stadium, Suwanee

Records, rankings: Peachtree Ridge is 6-1 overall, 2-1 in Region 7-7A and unranked; North Gwinnett is 6-1 overall, 2-1 in Region 7-7A and No. 8. Last meeting: North Gwinnett won 45-14 in 2025. Things to know: This is one of two critical games this week in Region 7-7A, which has five teams with one region loss. Norcross (4-3, 2-1) is playing at Parkview (6-2, 3-1) in the other. Brookwood (7-1, 3-1) is off. North Gwinnett has won eight of the past nine meetings against Peachtree Ridge. Both started this season 6-0, lost Oct. 9 games, then were off last week. North Gwinnett was ranked No. 3 when it lost to Brookwood 50-24. North Gwinnett’s most notable players are quarterback Elam Rahman (1,030 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, two interceptions) and linebacker Jake Godfree (76 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, committed to North Carolina). The Bulldogs also feature tight end Max Patterson (Pittsburgh) and defensive lineman Joshua Jones (Cincinnati). Peachtree Ridge stumped its toe on Norcross 20-6. Lions players to watch include Braxton Palmer (592 all-purpose yards, 419 receiving) and Zain Belfield (1,006 yards passing, 331 rushing). Peachtree Ridge’s average score is 30-18 against the 42nd-toughest schedule in Class 7A. North Gwinnett’s average score is 41-16 against the 34th-toughest schedule in Class 7A. Sandy Creek at Hampton When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hornets Nest, Hampton Records, rankings: Sandy Creek is 7-0 overall, 5-0 in Region 4-4A and No. 1; Hampton is 5-2 overall, 5-0 in Region 4-4A and unranked.

Last meeting: Sandy Creek won 47-3 in 2019. Things to know: Hampton, a 28-point underdog, will shoot its shot against a reigning state champion on a 22-game winning streak. Until this season, Hampton had never started region play 2-0, much less 5-0, or finished in the top two in region play or played anything resembling a region-title game. The winner of this game will be alone in first place. Hampton has a once-in-a-lifetime player, Kamarui Dorsey, a 5-star safety prospect committed to Texas A&M. He has 553 yards from scrimmage (298 rushing, 255 receiving) and stands second on the team in tackles. Hampton has won five straight games after losing to Troup and Douglass, a pair of Top 10 teams. Hampton has beaten one common opponent, North Clayton, more soundly (28-6) than Sandy Creek did (28-19). Sandy Creek is led by three-year-starting quarterback Caleb Hill, a Lenoir-Rhyne commit who has thrown for 1,159 yards and rushed for 239 with 20 total touchdowns. Sandy Creek’s average score is 37-5 against the 24th-toughest schedule in Class 4A. Hampton’s average score is 29-15 against the 29th-toughest schedule in Class 4A. Washington-Wilkes at Lincoln County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Buddy Bufford Field at Larry Campbell Stadium, Lincolnton Records, rankings: Washington-Wilkes is 7-1 overall, 2-0 in Region 8-A and unranked; Lincoln County is 5-2 overall, 1-0 in Region 8-A and No. 2. Last meeting: Lincoln County won 42-7 in 2025.