LIST South Georgia school leads state in scoring after third 70-point game
The Toombs County Bulldogs wait to take the field during their Class A Division I state championship game against at the Worth County Rams Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta. The team currently holds the lead in most points scored per game. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
29 minutes ago
Toombs County of Class 3A has taken the overall lead in points scored per game, boosting its average to 57.4 per game with a 76-0 victory over Islands last week. The Bulldogs have scored more than 70 points three times in their seven games this season.
Ask
Carrollton is the new leader in Class 7A after a 62-13 victory over Northgate boosted its average to 56.4 points per game. Valdosta, last week’s overall leader, is now second in Class 7A with 55.3.
Here are the top 12 teams in each classification scoring the most points per game.
Class 7A 56.4 - Carrollton 55.3 - Valdosta 48.8 - Newton 46.4 - Westlake 43.4 - Brookwood 42.9 - Parkview 41.4 - North Gwinnett 40.0 - Lowndes 39.8 - Marietta 38.7 - Buford 37.0 - South Gwinnett 36.5 - Etowah Class 6A 54.3 - Thomas County Central 51.9 - Creekside 45.7 - Jackson County 44.7 - Bradwell Institute 44.4 - Lassiter 44.3 - Sequoyah 44.1 - Milton 43.1 - Hughes 38.9 - Brunswick 38.9 - Houston County 38.8 - Gainesville 38.5 - Heritage (Conyers) Class 5A 52.5 - Cartersville 45.5 - Central (Carrollton) 44.9 - Dalton 39.4 - M.L. King 39.3 - Benedictine 37.9 - Stockbridge 37.3 - Blessed Trinity 36.8 - North Oconee 36.5 - Ola 36.3 - Tucker 36.1 - Perry 34.4 - Warner Robins Class 4A 49.0 - Peach County 46.4 - Monroe Area 42.9 - Troup 41.1 - North Hall 40.0 - Cairo 37.1 - Sandy Creek 36.3 - Northwest Whitfield 36.3 - Stephenson 35.7 - Baldwin 33.6 - Dougherty 33.1 - Gilmer 32.0 - Mary Persons Class 3A 57.4 - Toombs County 44.7 - Pierce County 43.0 - Appling County 42.6 - Northeast 41.1 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 40.4 - Hart County 38.7 - Rockmart 38.0 - Crisp County 35.1 - Hephzibah 35.0 - LaFayette 34.7 - Worth County 33.7 - Ringgold Class 2A 48.1 - Heard County 44.9 - Commerce 42.3 - Model 41.3 - Bremen 39.3 - Putnam County 35.1 - Jeff Davis 34.6 - Thomasville 34.4 - Bleckley County 33.7 - Dodge County 33.4 - Dublin 30.4 - Dade County 29.9 - Berrien Class 1A 50.0 - Johnson County 42.3 - Taylor County 40.4 - Washington-Wilkes 39.3 - Schley County 38.1 - Calhoun County 38.0 - Randolph-Clay 34.7 - Macon County 34.4 - Trion 32.3 - Lincoln County 31.9 - Mitchell County 30.8 - Portal 30.6 - Telfair County Class 4A-2A Private 44.0 - Prince Avenue Christian 43.0 - Christian Heritage 40.9 - Holy Innocents’ 38.3 - Calvary Day 37.7 - Whitefield Academy 36.9 - Greater Atlanta Christian 35.5 - Mount Vernon 34.3 - Darlington 32.4 - King’s Ridge Christian 32.3 - Trinity Christian 30.3 - Hebron Christian 30.0 - Eagle’s Landing Christian GIAA 45.0 - Southwest Georgia Academy 41.6 - Valwood 40.7 - John Milledge Academy 40.4 - Bulloch Academy 39.8 - Stratford Academy 38.0 - Edmund Burke Academy 36.3 - Briarwood Academy 35.9 - Brentwood 31.9 - Terrell Academy 30.7 - Flint River Academy 30.6 - Windsor Academy 29.6 - Heritage (Newnan)