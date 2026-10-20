South Georgia school leads state in scoring after third 70-point game

The Toombs County Bulldogs wait to take the field during their Class A Division I state championship game against at the Worth County Rams Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta. The team currently holds the lead in most points scored per game. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Toombs County of Class 3A has taken the overall lead in points scored per game, boosting its average to 57.4 per game with a 76-0 victory over Islands last week. The Bulldogs have scored more than 70 points three times in their seven games this season.

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Carrollton is the new leader in Class 7A after a 62-13 victory over Northgate boosted its average to 56.4 points per game. Valdosta, last week’s overall leader, is now second in Class 7A with 55.3.

Here are the top 12 teams in each classification scoring the most points per game.

Class 7A