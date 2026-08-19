AJC Varsity While the offense set records, Creekside’s stacked defense is its own force ‘Dark side represents the mentality we want to have as a defense: physical, aggressive and confident.’ Creekside's Daniel Holt (right center, with blue gloves) celebrates with teammates Tavarre Terrell (left center, with two arms raised) and Cassius Burch (center, with one arm raised) during the GHSA Class 4A state championship game vs. Benedictine in December. The Seminoles won 42-39. (Courtesy of Cassius Burch and IQue Media Group)

By Hunter DeLauder 21 minutes ago Share

The 2001 Miami Hurricanes defense is widely considered one of the greatest units ever assembled in college football history. A quarter-century later, that Canes team’s enduring legacy is a large part of Creekside football’s identity. Drawing inspiration from Miami, Creekside likes to use the moniker “Darkside,” which the team says is a reference to the dominance displayed by multiple Hurricanes teams from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, including that undefeated, national title-winning 2001 group. “‘Darkside’ represents the mentality we want to have as a defense: physical, aggressive and confident,” senior defensive tackle Daniel Holt said. “We want teams to know they’re going to have a tough time when they line up against us.”

Creekside defensive coordinator and Miami football fan Rance McCrary is the brains behind the nickname. He wanted to instill characteristics similar to Miami into his defenses at Creekside, head coach Maurice Dixon said. It is hard to argue against the nickname when you turn on Creekside football’s tape showing a 2025 unit that bullied opposing offenses. Creekside went 15-0 last season and clinched its first GHSA 4A state title since 2013. During last year’s run, the Seminoles set multiple offensive state records, including total points scored (845) and points per game (56.3) Defensively, the group allowed an average of 8.3 points per game, tallied six shutouts — including a five-game shutout streak — 94½ team sacks, 23 interceptions, 16 fumble recoveries and nine defensive touchdowns.

“The defense didn’t get the credit that was deserved last year because we scored so many points on offense, but traditionally we’ve always been really strong on defense,” Dixon said. “They’re all highly productive and they’re Division I football players, so they are really, really special at what they do.”

Dixon said he expects this year’s group to be even better than 2025, as the Seminoles return nine starters, including all four senior defensive linemen — Holt, Kenny Fairley, Cassius Burch and Tighe Williams — and both starting senior linebackers, Tavarre Terrell and Major Levell. Terrell was an AJC Varsity all-state selection last season, while Levell and Burch were named AJC Varsity Next 25. Burch and Terrell were picked for the AJC Varsity preseason Class 6A all-state team earlier this month. While Terrell led the 2025 team with 20½ sacks and is the vocal leader, Levell led the team in tackles with 107. Burch said the four senior linemen love creating havoc and embracing a trench-warfare mentality they get from defensive line coach Sheldon Peters. The core have all been playing football together since they were in youth ball, and all but Fairley — who transferred his junior year — have played all four years at Creekside. The consistency has turned the Seminoles defense into a player-led group.

“We’ve been playing together for a long time. We’ve grown up playing football together, so there’s a lot of trust between us. We push each other every day and hold each other accountable,” Holt said. “It’s really special. We’re more than just teammates. We’ve been through a lot together, and we know we can depend on each other. That chemistry makes a big difference when we’re on the field.” Burch, who was a 2026 Georgia Power 100 player and committed to Coastal Carolina this summer, totaled 80 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 17½ sacks. Originally from Miami, Burch is far too familiar with the “U” and understands that being compared to the great Miami teams is nothing to take lightly. He said he loved watching this past season’s Hurricanes team, specifically edge rushers Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. “It’s kinda who we are,” Burch said. “We’re going to beat you and let you know while we do it.” Fairley, a Colorado commit, was third on the team with 10½ sacks, alongside his 68 tackles — 20½ for loss. Dixon complimented Fairley on his explosiveness, even saying that a college coach told him “he probably has the best get-off in the country as an interior D-lineman.”

Williams is considered the strongest on the team and tallied 34 tackles and eight sacks in just 10 games played. The 6-foot-2 defensive tackle announced his commitment to New Mexico on May 30. The only player who has yet to commit is Holt. Compared to his counterparts, he is the smallest, but Holt is the engine that runs the whole operation. “Nothing that he can’t do on the D-line. He can play the 5, the 3, the 4, or he can play nose guard,” Dixon said. “He’s the engine that gets everything moving. He’s the tempo setter.” In just 12 games, Holt had 53 tackles — 15 for loss — and eight sacks, including one during the state title game. Creekside defensive tackle Daniel Holt (left) sacks Benedictine quarterback Stephen Cannon during the Class 4A state championship game in December at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2025) In the transfer age, Dixon applauded the group for sticking it out and told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that all of them had other schools trying to recruit them to go elsewhere. Dixon did note that most interest was from out-of-state schools like IMG Academy and prep schools in Virginia, and not in-state schools, where he gives his best wishes to any former players who have to play the Seminoles.