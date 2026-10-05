FOUR QUESTIONS 5-star Kamarui Dorsey on the big bag perception and how much high school football still matters He’s the consensus No. 1 safety and a Top 15 overall national recruit for both major recruiting composites. Share 2026 AJC Super 11 Hampton, safety, Kamarui Dorsey committed to Texas A&M and poses for a portrait at Hampton High School on Monday, July 13, 2026, in Hampton, Ga. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Jeff Sentell 1 hour ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Hampton’s 5-star safety, Kamarui Dorsey. The AJC Super 11 selection is the state’s second-highest-rated senior prospect. He’s the consensus No. 1 safety and a Top 15 overall national recruit for both major recruiting composites. He’ll lead Hampton (5-2) against Class 4A No. 1 Sandy Creek (7-0) on Friday night. Dorsey had an all-time game this fall that lives up to his lofty ranking, intercepting four passes against North Clayton. That performance included a Pick-6, another one-handed interception and another theft off a 2-point try. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? 1. You committed to Texas A&M during your junior year and haven’t looked back. Do you think that’s the new trend?

“It’s really just like a trust thing. From both sides. Both parties. The player and the coaching staff. It’s who you believe will develop you the most. The junior year commitment is a big commitment. You’ve got a whole other year. If you trust the guys you made that commitment to, you can’t go on other visits and stuff like that. That will show whether you are really committed or not. I will say that if you do that, you’ve got to make a grown man decision. You have to decide: Do you want to go have fun and take visits with some other guys, or stay committed to the school that you believe in.” Related Story This is Georgia’s Mount Rushmore of active football coaches, survey says 2. Given your talent level and prototype size (6-foot-3 and 205 pounds), you will likely play at least 12 more seasons of football. How does the high school experience still matter to a player with legit NFL potential? “It means a lot to me. I’ve been in the same community since kindergarten. I’ve never transferred, where a lot of other guys have. It is just staying down with my guys. Guys that I have known since I was 7 years old. They believed in me. I believed in them. I want to see them succeed in life also. By staying around, I’m giving those guys I grew up with more opportunities when coaches come to see me. They’ve also seen them, too.” “For me, staying committed to Texas A&M has been like staying committed to my community growing up. Everyone has been trying to get me to move to another school, but I’ve stayed loyal. It’s like it’s the same movie over and over again.”

3. The perception, fair or unfair, is that a big school offers a big financial incentive to a 5-star to get you to leave the state. Especially when UGA really wants you. Is that reality? How do you handle that and explain that to people?