FOUR QUESTIONS Miami commit CJ Cypher on ‘rebuilding’ at Carrollton, reclass speculation He leads all classes in touchdown passes with 23. Carrollton quarterback CJ Cypher attempts a pass against Buford in the Class 6A championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. Buford won 28-21. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Caitlyn Stroh-Page 17 minutes ago Share

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Carrollton quarterback CJ Cypher, who leads Class 7A in passing yards with 1,667 and leads all classes in touchdown passes with 23. Cypher has completed 109 of 142 attempts, or 76.8%, and has not thrown an interception. Cypher is rated the No. 1 sophomore quarterback prospect in the nation by 247Sports. He committed to Miami in June. Carrollton, 5-0, is ranked No. 2 in Class 7A and among the top four in three national polls. 1. After losing the state championship to Buford last year, was redemption at top of mind this season? “Honestly, it was kind of like a rebuilding stage for us. We lost 16 starters from last year. We had 22 seniors that graduated. For me, I had to be ready for my team this year. I didn’t really have to do too much last year, but then, without those starters, I knew I had to step up.”

Note: Cypher alternated at quarterback last season with senior Mason Holtzclaw, now at Sam Houston. Cypher passed for 2,285 yards and 26 touchdowns. Carrollton graduated leading rusher Cameron Wood to Liberty, leading receiver Peyton Zachary to UNLV, leading tackler CJ Gamble to Georgia Tech and best two-way player Zykie Helton to Georgia. 2. Who else has on the team has stepped up this season? “My cousin, Kweli Fielder, who is also committed to Miami. Tyler Boyd, Keaires Miller, Rontre Welch, those guys that played with me last year. They all have that leadership mindset.” 3. There are always high expectations for a program like Carrollton. What expectations do you have for this team?

“I wanna see us grow together, as a team and as brothers. I feel like sometimes we get distant at times. We kick off with our own little friend group, but I want to see all of us bond as a team.”