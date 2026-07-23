Georgia Bulldogs Lane Kiffin, on brand at SEC media days, rationalizes leaving Ole Miss for LSU Kiffin talks up the school’s branding: ‘We’re going to make this thing different than anywhere else.’ LSU coach Lane Kiffin had plenty to say about his decision to leave Ole Miss, pointing out he's already signed or gotten more 5-stars in one season than during his entire tenure with the Rebels. (Mike Griffith/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 14 minutes ago Share

TAMPA, Fla. — Lane Kiffin did not disappoint at the final segment of SEC media days. Looking tan and dapper in a light blue shirt beneath a gray and lavender windowpane sports coat, Kiffin made a strong impression as LSU’s new head coach. “One of the things at LSU in taking (the job) … is branding,” Kiffin said Thursday. “You know, we have 12 football players that have NIL deals with Nike. No (other) school in America has more than eight. So, think about the difference in that as branding, about coming to LSU as a football player.” LSU paid $54 million to buy out Brian Kelly’s contract and then signed Kiffin to a seven-year, $91 million deal in luring him away from Ole Miss.

Kiffin took well-documented criticism for leaving the Rebels before the end of the season to take the LSU position and was challenged about that Thursday. “I thought I could find a way for everybody to understand,” Kiffin said. “Now as I look back later on, that was never going to happen.” Still, Kiffin did his best, tying in a philosophical rationale that somehow brought former pro wrestling star Hulk Hogan into the equation. “I watched the Hulk Hogan special, (and) I realized something: We’re all going to die,” Kiffin said. “So, some of the things that we put importance on, we worry about, and what this person says and that, really aren’t going to matter.

“When I lost my dad (former coach Monte Kiffin), I started thinking that … when I grew up there were two people that I thought just wouldn’t die, my dad and Hulk Hogan. Then I watched that special, and Hulk Hogan died, too, … It just made me reflect. I can’t be so concerned about little things and what people say and this. You got to make decisions; you got to go with them.”

Kiffin has said former Alabama coach Nick Saban advised him to take the LSU job, as the Tigers’ greater financial resources would seem to offer a higher ceiling for the program than Ole Miss. The Rebels — who scored a 39-34 CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal win against Georgia without Kiffin on the sideline — had the most wins in the SEC since 2022 under Kiffin’s direction, and 18 players drafted or signed between the 2025 and 2026 NFL drafts. Yet, in a Vanity Fair article, Kiffin said Oxford’s limited diversity hurt his ability to acquire talent. The comments triggered a great deal of controversy. When asked Thursday about his iconic stature, Kiffin pointed to branding and shared how early returns are already better than what he accomplished at Ole Miss. “You have the branding of LSU; you have the history of LSU; you have Tiger Stadium, the most iconic place to play college football; the cathedral; and then you put that with us … whatever you call the Lane Kiffin factor,” he said.