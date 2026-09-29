Live UpdatesSeptember 29, 2026, 4:16 PM

Check out updates from the Braves’ playoff matchup against the Phillies

Postseason baseball is back at Truist Park as the NL East champions take on rival Philadelphia.

The Braves open the playoffs in Atlanta with a Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Tuesday. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The Braves open the playoffs in Atlanta with a Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Tuesday. (Jason Getz/AJC)

In the final week of the regular season it looked like the Braves and Phillies were on a collision course to face off in the Wild Card Series.

Well, here we are.

The Braves had a 9-4 advantage over the Phillies in the regular season, but the playoffs can be a different situation, especially in a best-of-three series.

Get caught up with some pregame reading:

Phillies at Braves

First pitch: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Truist Park, Atlanta

TV: NBC/Peacock

Starting pitchers: LHP Chris Sale (Braves); LHP Jesús Luzardo (Phillies)

Broadcast team: Matt Vasgersian, John Kruk, C.J. Nitkowski, Joey Votto, Ashley ShahAhmadi

Series schedule (all games at Truist Park):

  • Game 2: Wednesday, 2 p.m.
  • Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, TBD
AJC
5 hours ago
Rod Beard

Back at Truist

The Braves are back in the playoffs after winning the NL East. They are the No. 3 seed and will face the Phillies in a best-of-three series, with each game at Truist Park. 

It looks to be a favorable matchup for the Braves, who went 9-4 against Philadelphia this season. The Phillies, who went into the final games of the regular season before clinching their playoff spot, used most of their top pitchers in the final days and are going with left-hander Jesús Luzardo in Game 1. 

The Braves will counter with their ace, Chris Sale.