Check out updates from the Braves’ playoff matchup against the Phillies

In the final week of the regular season it looked like the Braves and Phillies were on a collision course to face off in the Wild Card Series.

Well, here we are.

The Braves had a 9-4 advantage over the Phillies in the regular season, but the playoffs can be a different situation, especially in a best-of-three series.

Get caught up with some pregame reading:

Phillies at Braves

First pitch: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Truist Park, Atlanta

TV: NBC/Peacock

Starting pitchers: LHP Chris Sale (Braves); LHP Jesús Luzardo (Phillies)

Broadcast team: Matt Vasgersian, John Kruk, C.J. Nitkowski, Joey Votto, Ashley ShahAhmadi

Series schedule (all games at Truist Park):