Check out updates from the Braves’ playoff matchup against the Phillies

In the final week of the regular season it looked like the Braves and Phillies were on a collision course to face off in the Wild Card Series.
Well, here we are.
The Braves had a 9-4 advantage over the Phillies in the regular season, but the playoffs can be a different situation, especially in a best-of-three series.
Get caught up with some pregame reading:
Phillies at Braves
First pitch: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Truist Park, Atlanta
TV: NBC/Peacock
Starting pitchers: LHP Chris Sale (Braves); LHP Jesús Luzardo (Phillies)
Broadcast team: Matt Vasgersian, John Kruk, C.J. Nitkowski, Joey Votto, Ashley ShahAhmadi
Series schedule (all games at Truist Park):
- Game 2: Wednesday, 2 p.m.
- Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, TBD