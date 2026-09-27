Braves to face rival Phillies to open playoffs

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

MIAMI — One of two National League wild-card series this week will be an all-NL East affair.

The Phillies (88-74) will come to Atlanta to face the Braves at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Truist Park. The Phillies needed a 7-3 win over the Rays on Sunday to clinch the NL’s final playoff spot and No. 6 seed in the six-team NL bracket.

In the regular season, the Braves went 9-4 against the Phillies and outscored them 66-43. They went 5-1 against them in April, including a three-game sweep in Philadelphia, and 4-3 against them in September.

The Braves took the division lead April 8 and held it for the rest of the regular season in front of the second-place Phillies, who climbed within two games in the standings July 18 but never managed to get any closer.