Phillies’ Harper: ‘I love playing here’ at Truist Park

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, foreground, reacts while rounding the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

Bryce Harper really likes Truist Park.

“I love playing here. I mean, this is one of my favorite parks to play in. I love the field. I love the setup of it. Everything,” Harper said Monday. “I enjoy coming into Atlanta and playing. Obviously, the crowd’s in it. They love their team. And it’s just a lot of fun coming in here and playing.”

For his career, with both the Nationals and now the Phillies, Harper is a .255 hitter in 62 games at Truist Park with 18 homers and 46 RBIs. He has a .916 OPS in those games.