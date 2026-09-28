Phillies’ Harper: ‘I love playing here’ at Truist Park

Bryce Harper really likes Truist Park.
“I love playing here. I mean, this is one of my favorite parks to play in. I love the field. I love the setup of it. Everything,” Harper said Monday. “I enjoy coming into Atlanta and playing. Obviously, the crowd’s in it. They love their team. And it’s just a lot of fun coming in here and playing.”
For his career, with both the Nationals and now the Phillies, Harper is a .255 hitter in 62 games at Truist Park with 18 homers and 46 RBIs. He has a .916 OPS in those games.
Against the Braves lifetime, the outfielder and first baseman is a .262 hitter with 48 homers and 115 runs driven in. This season, Harper was 8-for-25 with a pair of homers and six RBIs at Truist.
Harper and the Phillies lost 9 of 13 matchups with the Braves this season.
“Everybody knows the numbers and what happened in the regular season. It’s kind of been like that the last couple years,” Harper said. “Once postseason starts, it’s a whole different game. So just try to do the best we can and understand we’re a very good baseball team. We’re ready to go.”