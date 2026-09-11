Falcons to start QB Cooper Rush in season opener at Steelers

FLOWERY BRANCH — After a summer-long quarterback competition briefly ended with a starter announcement Monday, the Falcons have been forced to pivot entering their Week 1 bout with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday in Acrisure Stadium.
The Falcons will start veteran Cooper Rush under center, coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters following Friday’s practice. Undrafted rookie Jack Strand will be the backup.
The team ruled out Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. because of injuries.
Tagovailoa, who the team tabbed as its starting quarterback Monday, suffered an oblique injury early in Thursday’s practice and didn’t participate in Friday’s session.
“Disappointed for him” Stefanski said.
Penix is nearing a return from a torn ACL suffered last November.
Rush, 32, has played in 42 games with 16 starts since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent from Central Michigan in 2017. He started two games for the Baltimore Ravens last year, going 25-for-39 passing for 251 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions while the team was outscored 61-13 in a pair of losses.
The Falcons signed Rush on July 29, the first day of training camp, to be a backup. General manager Ian Cunningham referred to him as an “insurance policy,” citing Tagovailoa and Penix’s injury history.
Stefanski said the Falcons have a plan in case they need to use a third player at quarterback, but because of league rules, it can’t be Tagovailoa or Penix.
“Hopefully we don’t get there,” he said.