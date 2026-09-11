Falcons to start QB Cooper Rush in season opener at Steelers

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush (13) gets off a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix Jr. both out; Rookie Jack Strand to be the backup quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix Jr. both out; Rookie Jack Strand to be the backup quarterback.

FLOWERY BRANCH — After a summer-long quarterback competition briefly ended with a starter announcement Monday, the Falcons have been forced to pivot entering their Week 1 bout with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday in Acrisure Stadium.

The Falcons will start veteran Cooper Rush under center, coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters following Friday’s practice. Undrafted rookie Jack Strand will be the backup.

The team ruled out Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. because of injuries.

Tagovailoa, who the team tabbed as its starting quarterback Monday, suffered an oblique injury early in Thursday’s practice and didn’t participate in Friday’s session.