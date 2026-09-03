Acuña Jr. fastest to 200 homers, 200 steals as Braves beat Nationals 9-0

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. celebrates his three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a three-run homer to become the fastest player in major league history to reach 200 home runs and 200 stolen bases, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 9-0 on Wednesday.

Sean Murphy homered for the third time in five games, a three-run shot in the sixth inning that broke a scoreless tie in a game that was interrupted by a 1-hour, 25-minute rain delay in the fourth.

Acuña followed with a drive to left-center in the seventh, his 14th of the season, to make it 6-0. He needed 904 games to reach the 200/200 club. Alfonso Soriano set the previous record at 929 games in August of 2006 while playing for the Nationals against the Braves.