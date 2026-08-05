Braves continue being cautious with reliever Robert Suárez

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Robert Suarez delivers in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals during an MLB game at Truist Park, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Atlanta. This was the Atlanta Braves season opening game. (Jason Getz/AJC)

“The philosophy there is we want him to be 100% pain-free before he starts to ramp up again,” manager Walt Weiss said Wednesday. “At this point of the season, we just can’t afford a setback. If he were to have a setback, his season is probably over. So we’re just really making sure he’s 100% when he steps on the mound again so he can sprint to the finish line.”

Suárez has been on the injured list since June 23 with forearm tightness. He’s played catch in recent weeks but won’t participate in more strenuous activities until he feels completely normal.

Weiss clarified that Suárez feels “very little” pain and is steadily progressing. Obviously, there’s no timetable for his return.

Suárez remains a key figure in the Braves’ looming postseason run. He was exceptional before his injury, posting a 0.56 ERA in 31 games (32 innings). While his strikeout rate had dropped, the surface-level numbers were comparable or better than his past two seasons in which he was an All-Star with the Padres (2.87 ERA with 76 saves from 2024-25).

The Braves’ inability to add another starting pitcher at the trade deadline puts increased importance on their bullpen. The unit has been a strength (fifth in ERA), but it’s already showed signs of wear and tear from a heavy workload. The team’s bullpen has been taxed by short starts, forcing Weiss into some difficult situations as he balances chasing victories and managing his best arms.

Dylan Lee has appeared in 53 games, already the second-highest total of his career (he pitched in 74 contests last year). Closer Raisel Iglesias, 36, has logged 41 innings; he averaged around 68 the past two years. Didier Fuentes, a godsend for the bullpen who turned just 21 in June, has pitched 47 major-league innings. His career high in the minors was 75-2/3 innings in 2024, and he logged just 57 innings last season.