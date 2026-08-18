Atlanta Braves Martín Pérez’s scoreless streak ends as Braves lose to Twins Atlanta Braves pitcher Martín Pérez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

By Gabriel Burns 32 minutes ago Share

MINNEAPOLIS — Martín Pérez hadn’t surrendered a run this month entering Monday. His scoreless streak then went the way of the Metrodome before recording a single out in Minneapolis. The Braves lost to the Twins 4-2 in the series opener, a game delayed 51 minutes due to inclement weather and then began with an opening frame that probably had Braves faithful wishing there’d been a lengthier postponement. Pérez just didn’t have it early. The first six Twins reached, two via walk and two via extra-base hits. It was a rare unraveling for a player who’s been perhaps his team’s most pleasant surprise.

Consider Pérez owned a 1.08 ERA over five starts since the All-Star break, MLB’s second-best mark in that span. He was riding an 18-inning scoreless streak. In a rotation that lacks a clear-cut Game 2 starter behind Chris Sale, he was making a compelling case. But, like Grant Holmes two days ago, clunkers happen — and they’re often random without any indicators. This was Pérez’s turn to be victimized by baseball’s realities. Yet, like Holmes, it does not override all the good he’s given this season. To Pérez’s credit, he spared the bullpen by pitching four scoreless innings after his messy first. That was crucial because the Braves are in a stretch of 10 games in 10 days, which includes this four-city road trip. Overall, Pérez was charged with four runs on nine hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked two.

The Braves’ offense didn’t do much with Twins starter Bailey Ober, who surrendered nine runs against them here two years ago. But it still chased him in the fifth inning with designated hitter Ronald Acuña Jr.’s two-run single.