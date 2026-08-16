Georgia Bulldogs Georgia’s freshman class already has several Bulldogs turning heads Several members of Kirby Smart’s lowest-rated recruiting class are looking like they’ll be early contributors. Georgia wide receiver Craig Dandridge — pictured warming up at the G-Day spring football game in April — may contribute early as the No. 81 overall player among 2026 recruits. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Connor Riley 12 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — For most Georgia freshmen, Monday is the first day of classes. They’ll be navigating the endless amount of hills, a new bus system and the general anxiety that comes with the transition to college life. As for those on the Georgia football team, many of the 2026 recruits have been in Athens for months. All but five of Georgia’s 32 signees have been with the program since January. While their fellow students were enjoying the final Saturday before classes begin, those on the Georgia football team were putting in the work during Saturday’s scrimmage. More than a few of them helped make their case to be early contributors for the 2026 season.

Some have been making noise for months. Offensive lineman Zykie Helton is the front-runner to be Georgia’s starting right guard. Few Georgia freshmen in Kirby Smart’s decade-plus tenure have ever been this lauded before playing their first game. “Obviously a hell of an athlete, a hell of a football player,” offensive tackle Earnest Greene said of Helton. “You wouldn’t be at this university if you weren’t, especially in the room that we’re in. I just like to speak to the type of person that he is, you know, the character.” Then there’s tight end Kaiden Prothro, who has the potential to make an immediate impact in the Georgia passing game, even if he’s still trying to figure out his place in the offense.

“He is very unique as far as his ability to catch the football, and his matchup ability, but he has a long way to go, too,” tight ends coach Todd Hartley said. “He has a lot to learn about playing the position of tight end. He has a lot to learn about playing receiver as well. You know, coming in from Bowdon, Single-A, and they won a lot of state championships in a really good program with coach (Rich) Fendley there. But that’s a big jump to playing SEC football.”

Helping in Georgia’s scrutinized passing game are wide receivers Craig Dandridge and Tre Shields. The former was a top recruit, ranking as the No. 81 overall player in the class. Shields was a late addition to the class out of Flowery Branch. Despite being a complete unknown to most invested recruiting fans, Shields has quickly shown why he belongs at Georgia. “We’re glad he’s here,” Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said. “He’s a hardworking young man. He’s young. He didn’t get to go through the spring, so he’s still learning. I’m glad he’s a Bulldog.” Defensively, Tyriq Green was the name to know coming out of spring practice. He came down with an interception in Georgia’s spring game. Defensive lineman Valdin Sone has had some nice moments during fall camp after a rather quiet spring.

“With V (Valdin Sone), it’s awesome,” Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott said. “Interesting story with him being from Sweden and being over here and just inserting himself into anything, everything that we have going on.” One of the bigger winners coming out of Saturday’s scrimmage was offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko. He was Georgia’s top-rated signee in the 2026 recruiting cycle and the lone 5-star prospect, using the 247Sports Composite rankings. Ogboko is expected to be Georgia’s left tackle of the future. But he may end up playing his way into Georgia’s offensive line rotation this fall if he can sustain his gains. Because of the current college football landscape, Georgia is always going to be a young team.

Smart and his assistants have long accepted this, leaning on the high school recruiting model compared to chasing veterans in the transfer portal. It remains to be seen if that decision yields championships like Georgia won in 2021 and 2022. But for now, Georgia accepts the yearly challenge on its hands when it comes to getting freshmen ready to go. “You definitely have to get moving quick. I would say a lot of our guys coming in as freshmen play, too,” Georgia strength and conditioning director Scott Sinclair said. “And so, 15 years ago, you had a developmental group, and almost every guy was redshirting. And you were lifting them multiple times a week. Now, that’s not always the case.” One way Sinclair accelerates physical development comes through having Georgia’s freshmen lift more often compared to the rest of Georgia’s roster.

If you were to go off recruiting rankings, you’d think this incoming group of Bulldogs was a step back. Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class ranked seventh in the 247Sports Composite rankings. That’s the lowest-rated class signed by Smart. Yet it’s already apparent the Georgia coaching staff assembled a group of prospects that can both contribute early and develop into key pieces over the long term. Last season saw defensive lineman Elijah Griffin, offensive lineman Dontrell Glover and safety Rasean Dinkins emerge as key pieces in their first season. Griffin and Glover were ready to roll at the start of the season. Dinkins took a little bit longer, as Georgia turned him loose in the SEC championship game. For all the concerns about what Georgia did, and did not, land in the 2026 recruiting class, it’s clear this group of freshmen is every bit as promising as those who came before.