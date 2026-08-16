My ballot is in: Here’s how I think the AP preseason rankings should look
The No. 3 through No. 5 teams — Oregon, Georgia and Ohio State — are very close.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches as officials assess a sideline interference penalty againt Georgia following an Arian Smith reception against Notre Dame for the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The Bulldogs lack proven playmakers at the receiver position, challenging returning starting quarterback Gunner Stockton to quickly develop a chemistry with his pass catchers after losing five of the top six targets from a season ago, including single-season school receptions record-holder Zachariah Branch.
Coach Kirby Smart has said UGA will look to establish a strong run game, off of which Stockton can make explosive downfield throws or find tight ends running open.
Georgia’s schedule is conducive to development, as the Bulldogs open the season with nonconference games against FCS opponent Tennessee State and Conference USA member Western Kentucky before a road trip to 2025 SEC cellar-dweller Arkansas, which was 0-8 in league play last season and has a new head coach.
Georgia will be heavily favored to be 3-0 when it faces SEC contender Oklahoma at home on Sept. 26, and likely 5-0 when it travels to Alabama on Oct. 10 for what figures to be a pivotal league showdown.
Notre Dame stands atop the country, loaded with talent, and holding the advantage of not having to play in a conference championship game.
As Georgia fans would note, winning the SEC title is a badge of honor, but it’s also several more physical snaps of football, and that means more mileage on the players after finishing what’s already a grueling conference slate capped by a bruising rivalry game with Georgia Tech.
The Irish, thanks to a tweak in the CFP rules, are guaranteed a spot in the 12-team playoff field if they finish ranked in the top 12 of the CFP standings.
Ten of the SEC’s 16 teams are in my preseason top 25, but because many have to play one another, it’s likely there won’t be that many by season’s end.
The Big Ten has eight teams in my preseason top 25, and once again has the look of a top-heavy conference.
Indiana, the defending CFP champion, has another strong team but likely does not possess the No. 1 overall draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner as it did a season ago with Fernando Mendoza.
One imagines last season would have played out differently had Georgia — and not Indiana — won the recruiting battle for Mendoza’s services.
Duke transfer Darian Mensah appears to be the big quarterback prize in this offseason’s transfer portal.
The gifted Mensah, who ranked second in the nation with 3,973 passing yards last season and had 34 TD passes with only 6 interceptions, figures to make a run for the Heisman Trophy following in the footsteps of the QB transfers before him at Miami.
Cam Ward transferred from Washington State to Miami and became the top NFL Draft pick after one season, while Carson Beck led the Hurricanes to the CFP Championship game and was the third overall quarterback selected (albeit in the third round) of the draft.
Miami tailback Mark Fletcher and 2025 FWAA Offensive Freshman of the Year Malachi Toney were two players on my preseason AP All-America team, and they give Miami explosive offensive elements beyond Mensah.
Miami plays at Notre Dame on Nov. 7 in a game that figures to have heavy CFP implications.
How I voted on the AP Top 25 preseason ballot
Notre Dame
Texas
Oregon
Georgia
Ohio State
Indiana
Miami
LSU
Alabama
BYU
Texas A&M
USC
Oklahoma
Penn State
Ole Miss
Tennessee
Texas Tech
Florida
Clemson
SMU
Michigan
Iowa
Louisville
Washington
Auburn
Others on the radar: Arizona, UNLV, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Missouri, Boise State, TCU, Utah, Houston