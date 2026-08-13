AJC Varsity 2 former Georgia HS standouts predicted by ESPN to be instant SEC contributors Zykie Helton and Kaiden Prothro viewed highly by ESPN’s Billy Tucker. True freshman OL Zykie Helton scans the action during the first day of fall camp for the Georgia football program on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Athens. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago Share

ATHENS — The addition of Zykie Helton to Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class was not seen as one of the biggest wins. At the time of his commitment, he was a 3-star recruit. Yet, as the start of the season draws near, Helton has all the makings of being not just one of Georgia’s best freshmen, but also the SEC’s. The offensive lineman was tabbed by ESPN’s Billy Tucker as one of the most impactful freshmen in the SEC for the upcoming season. “He’s quick, explosive and powerful once he gets his 10.5 heavy hands on defenders,” Tucker wrote. “He reminds us of Chance Warmack out of high school. Helton started every game as a freshman at Carrollton High School protecting former five-star QB JuJu Lewis.”

Helton wasn’t the only Georgia Bulldog to make Tucker’s list, as tight end Kaiden Prothro also earned recognition. It’s not a surprise that Prothro is viewed so highly, as he was the No. 39 overall player per the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2026 recruiting class. “You know, coming in from Bowdon, Single-A, and they won a lot of state championships in a really good program with coach Fendley there,” Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley said of Prothro. “But that’s a big jump to playing SEC football, so we’re proud of where he’s at, but he has a long ways to go as well.” Helton was the No. 487 prospect using the same rankings.

Yet while Prothro may have great athletic abilities that help him, Helton’s background gives him a head start.

Carrollton High School has long been one of the premier programs in Georgia. It’s the same school that produced fellow 2026 signee Ryan Mosley and former Georgia outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss. Playing for such a marquee program has made Helton’s transition to the college game all the easier. “A kid that comes from Buford? Might not take him two years. Or a kid that comes from one of these elite programs that has food, and nutrition, and weights, and they’re like a college program, Zykie (Helton),” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s like, you don’t look at guys like that, that need that long, whereas other guys do, and to each their own.” Although his recruiting ranking may not suggest it, Helton has long been a coveted prospect. He was committed to Alabama when Nick Saban was still with the program. Yet Georgia won out for his services. And the Bulldogs are poised to pay immediate dividends.

“Obviously a hell of an athlete, a hell of a football player. You wouldn’t be at this university if you weren’t, especially in the room that we’re in,” offensive tackle Earnest Greene said. “I just like to speak to the type of person that he is, you know, the character. Really an energetic guy, bubbly, light up the room type person. Definitely a great addition for the O-line room, for what he can do on and off the field, for sure.” Last season, Dontrell Glover followed a similar arc for the Bulldogs. He came from an elite high school program at Langston Hughes in Fairburn. Despite being the No. 321 overall prospect in the 2025 class, Glover started 12 games and earned Freshman All-SEC honors. He’s expected to move over to the left guard spot, clearing a way for Helton to possibly start at right guard. Georgia could get creative with its offensive line combinations. Jah Jackson could start at right tackle, which would push Juan Gaston inside to right guard. Even in that scenario, Helton will still be a factor in the offensive line rotation. He’s already proved to be too good to keep off the field.