Georgia needs these 5 players to shine during Saturday's critical scrimmage

ATHENS — Georgia will hold one of its most important practices of the season on Saturday.
The Bulldogs will enter Sanford Stadium and scrimmage in full pads. The first-team offense will take on the first-team defense, though the entire roster will get a chance to show coaches what they can do.
“I always view the first scrimmage as moving day,” defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said. “Like, hey, some people move up and down, and then, hey, after the second scrimmage, you kinda have to have a little bit of a pecking order because now you’re getting into game week prep.”
For some, this first scrimmage is a critical chance to show that they can contribute to Georgia in some way this season.
While every practice is important for the members of the Georgia football team, below are five players who have a lot riding on how they play on Saturday.
As it stands, no one has taken hold of the backup job. Given the way Stockton plays, it’s critical that Georgia has someone it can trust to step in and guide the offense at a moment’s notice.
Puglisi is the veteran in the room, as this is his third season in Athens. Arm talent has never been a question for him.
If he can limit turnovers and continuously put the Georgia offense in the right place, he’ll have a chance to lock down the backup job. Ryan Montgomery, Hezekiah Millender and Bryson Beaver all linger as possible contenders, though.
Georgia is still looking for someone to emerge as a top option on the offense. Georgia Tech transfer Isiah Canion seems like a natural candidate as an outside receiver.
But if Reddell can continue to break tackles and make defenders miss in coverage, perhaps he takes on a role similar to what Brock Bowers did during his time in Athens, even if it’s wildly unfair to expect Reddell to replicate what Bowers brought to the table.
In all likelihood, Georgia will throw more than run during Saturday’s scrimmage. It will give coaches the chance to evaluate the pass rush and see how the secondary holds up.
An uber-athletic linebacker like Walker gives Georgia the chance to do a lot of different things with its defense. Schumann hinted that Walker was close to being one of the best 11 defenders on Georgia’s roster.
A strong performance in full pads could make that indisputable as the season approaches.
Safety Ja’Marley Riddle
Khalil Barnes moved quickly to secure a starting spot in the Georgia secondary. The Clemson transfer is expected to be Georgia’s first call at the star position.
KJ Bolden will start at safety, while Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones seem like safe bets at cornerback. As for the fifth spot in the secondary, the ECU transfer is making a move.
Riddle was limited this spring as he recovered from a groin injury he suffered at the end of last season. He’s adjusting to life in the SEC, but Georgia loves what the third-year defensive back brings to the table from an athletic standpoint.
Rasean Dinkins appears to be his chief competition, with Zion Branch and Tyriq Green also pushing for playing time.
Georgia is very confident about what its secondary could be this season. If Riddle steps up on Saturday, it could put the Bulldogs on the path to having one of the best defensive backfields in the country.