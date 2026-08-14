Georgia Bulldogs Georgia needs these 5 players to shine during Saturday's critical scrimmage Two potential playmakers on offense have a chance to earn increased playing time, including a talented freshman receiver. Georgia quarterback Ryan Puglisi gets off a pass during 2026 G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago Share

ATHENS — Georgia will hold one of its most important practices of the season on Saturday. The Bulldogs will enter Sanford Stadium and scrimmage in full pads. The first-team offense will take on the first-team defense, though the entire roster will get a chance to show coaches what they can do. “I always view the first scrimmage as moving day,” defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said. “Like, hey, some people move up and down, and then, hey, after the second scrimmage, you kinda have to have a little bit of a pecking order because now you’re getting into game week prep.”

For some, this first scrimmage is a critical chance to show that they can contribute to Georgia in some way this season. While every practice is important for the members of the Georgia football team, below are five players who have a lot riding on how they play on Saturday. Quarterback Ryan Puglisi Georgia knows Gunner Stockton is the team’s starting quarterback. As it stands, no one has taken hold of the backup job. Given the way Stockton plays, it’s critical that Georgia has someone it can trust to step in and guide the offense at a moment’s notice.

Puglisi is the veteran in the room, as this is his third season in Athens. Arm talent has never been a question for him.

If he can limit turnovers and continuously put the Georgia offense in the right place, he’ll have a chance to lock down the backup job. Ryan Montgomery, Hezekiah Millender and Bryson Beaver all linger as possible contenders, though. Wide receiver Craig Dandridge Someone from the wide receiver room has to step up and make big plays. Why can’t it be the freshman from Alpharetta? Dandridge was the No. 81 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s not the biggest or fastest wide receiver on the team, but he knows how to get open. Georgia has liked what it has seen from Dandridge thus far. It appears he’s going to be a contributor on special teams. If he can perform well — he’s had a strong camp to this point — on Saturday, perhaps he pushes for playing time with the starting offense earlier than most expected.

Tight end Jaden Reddell It’s clear Reddell is going to be a key piece of the Georgia offense this season. He’s had too good of an offseason for that not to be the case. But if he can shine once again on Saturday, the conversation around Reddell will change. Georgia is still looking for someone to emerge as a top option on the offense. Georgia Tech transfer Isiah Canion seems like a natural candidate as an outside receiver. But if Reddell can continue to break tackles and make defenders miss in coverage, perhaps he takes on a role similar to what Brock Bowers did during his time in Athens, even if it’s wildly unfair to expect Reddell to replicate what Bowers brought to the table. Linebacker Zayden Walker The sophomore didn’t get a chance to show what he could do during spring practice, as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery.

In all likelihood, Georgia will throw more than run during Saturday’s scrimmage. It will give coaches the chance to evaluate the pass rush and see how the secondary holds up. An uber-athletic linebacker like Walker gives Georgia the chance to do a lot of different things with its defense. Schumann hinted that Walker was close to being one of the best 11 defenders on Georgia’s roster. A strong performance in full pads could make that indisputable as the season approaches. Safety Ja’Marley Riddle Khalil Barnes moved quickly to secure a starting spot in the Georgia secondary. The Clemson transfer is expected to be Georgia’s first call at the star position. KJ Bolden will start at safety, while Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones seem like safe bets at cornerback. As for the fifth spot in the secondary, the ECU transfer is making a move.