Check out updates from the Falcons’ preseason opener vs. Broncos

Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws during a Saturday Night Lights practice at Lanier High School on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, in Sugar Hill. Tagovailoa will start in Friday’s preseason game against the Broncos. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The new era begins for the Falcons on Friday night in the preseason curtain-raiser against the Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kevin Stefanski and his new coaching staff make their debut, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gets the start for an offense that retained its potent pieces — including running back Bijan Robinson, receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts.

There’s still more to figure out with the quarterback competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tagovailoa, but injury concerns have been the bigger question mark in training camp.