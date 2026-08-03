3 takeaways as Falcons release first depth chart of preseason

“We’re not there to name a starter for Week 1,” Stefanski said. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. Obviously, feel very good about where Tua is, where all of our guys are. He will start Friday night.”
Cooper Rush being ahead of Jack Strand may be a more representative piece of information from the depth chart. Rush has earned the vast majority of the reps in 11-on-11 periods over Strand, an undrafted rookie from Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead.
As they stand, Rush appears well-placed to be the team’s reserve quarterback behind Tagovailoa and Penix.
At nickel corner, where Terrell appears to have a chance of seeing early playing time, the Falcons list veteran Darnay Holmes as their first team option. Terrell is, however, the backup nickel, followed by A.J. Woods and Mike Ford.
Woods, Holmes and Terrell have split first team reps in the slot during training camp, though Holmes has seen the bulk of the snaps in recent practices.
Branch, meanwhile, is the backup slot receiver behind veteran Olamide Zaccheaus, an expected development as Branch has played sparingly with the first team offense. He’s been explosive, and he’s turned heads around the facility, but he appears in line for a niche role within the team’s offense more than a starter-level snap count right away.
The Falcons labeled Christian Harris as their starting linebacker next to Divine Deablo, while Daniels and Perkins are listed as second-teamers.
Throughout Monday and Tuesday’s training camp practices, with Deablo inactive because of an ankle injury suffered in Saturday night’s practice at Lanier High School, Daniels and Perkins saw the bulk of the reps with the first-team defense while Harris worked with the second unit.
Harris was the primary starter at linebacker throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and while he appears to have been unseated by the rookies, the team’s initial depth chart suggests otherwise.
Pearce buried on depth chart
The Falcons placed outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. as a third-stringer on their initial depth chart.
Pearce, who finished third in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year race after leading the Falcons with 10 ½ sacks last season, has largely worked with the reserve defense during training camp, so his placement isn’t necessarily surprising.