Atlanta Falcons 3 takeaways as Falcons release first depth chart of preseason Here’s the Falcons’ full depth chart before opening the preseason Friday Atlanta Falcons edge James Pearce Jr. participates in the first day of training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 2 hours ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons released their first depth chart of the offseason in advance of their preseason opener, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday against the Broncos inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski implied in his news conference Monday that the depth chart is put together by the team’s communications department, not by him or his coaching staff. Here’s a look at each position, plus three key takeaways. * An asterisk represents an injured player or a player still returning from injury. Offense QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Cooper Rush, Jack Strand, Michael Penix Jr.* RB: Bijan Robinson, Brian Robinson Jr., Tyler Goodson, Nathan Carter, Cash Jones, Trey Sermon

WR: Drake London, Chris Blair, Antwane ‘Juice’ Wells Jr., Kristian Wilkerson WR: Jahan Dotson, Dylan Drummond, Keelan Marion WR: Olamide Zaccheaus, Zachariah Branch, Vinny Anthony II TE: Kyle Pitts, Austin Hooper, Jack Velling

TE: Charlie Woerner, Joshua Simon, Nick Muse LT: Jake Matthews, Wanya Morris, Riley Mahlman LG: Matthew Bergeron, Kyle Hinton, Andrew Stueber, Layden Robinson C: Ryan Neuzil, Corey Levin, James Brockermeyer RG: Chris Lindstrom, Layden Robinson, Kam Dewberry RT: Michael Jerrell, Brandon Walton, Ethan Onianwa, Jawaan Taylor* Defense DE: Cameron Thomas, Azeez Ojulari, James Pearce Jr., Keshawn Banks DL: Maason Smith, Zach Harrison DL: Da’Shawn Hand, Devonnsha Maxwell, Marlon Tuipulotu

DL: LaCale London, Chris Williams, Carlos Allen Jr. DE: Brandon Dorlus, Samson Ebukam ILB: Divine Deablo, Kendal Daniels, Josh Woods, Channing Tindall ILB: Christian Harris, Harold Perkins Jr., JD Bertrand, Daveren Rayner CB: A.J. Terrell, C.J. Henderson, Cobee Bryant, Jammie Robinson CB: Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III, C.J. Henderson, Malcolm DeWalt IV Nickel: Darnay Holmes, Avieon Terrell, A.J. Woods, Mike Ford Jr. S: Jessie Bates III, DeMarcco Hellams, Darren Hall S: Xavier Watts, Sydney Brown, Natrone Brooks Special Teams K: Nick Folk P: Jake Bailey, Matthew Hayball LS: Liam McCullough KR: Brian Robinson Jr., Tyler Goodson, Olamide Zaccheaus, Zachariah Branch PR: Zachariah Branch, Olamide Zaccheaus, Dylan Drummond, Jahan Dotson

Quarterback semantics By labeling Tua Tagovailoa as their QB1 for the preseason, the Falcons are not penciling him in as their Week 1 starter under center. The competition between Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. remains ongoing, and Stefanski said Wednesday the team has not finalized its plan moving forward. “We’re not there to name a starter for Week 1,” Stefanski said. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. Obviously, feel very good about where Tua is, where all of our guys are. He will start Friday night.” Cooper Rush being ahead of Jack Strand may be a more representative piece of information from the depth chart. Rush has earned the vast majority of the reps in 11-on-11 periods over Strand, an undrafted rookie from Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead. As they stand, Rush appears well-placed to be the team’s reserve quarterback behind Tagovailoa and Penix. Not so fast, rookies While Falcons rookies Avieon Terrell, Zachariah Branch, Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. have earned first-team snaps in training camp, none are listed as projected starters on the team’s initial depth chart.

At nickel corner, where Terrell appears to have a chance of seeing early playing time, the Falcons list veteran Darnay Holmes as their first team option. Terrell is, however, the backup nickel, followed by A.J. Woods and Mike Ford. Woods, Holmes and Terrell have split first team reps in the slot during training camp, though Holmes has seen the bulk of the snaps in recent practices. Branch, meanwhile, is the backup slot receiver behind veteran Olamide Zaccheaus, an expected development as Branch has played sparingly with the first team offense. He’s been explosive, and he’s turned heads around the facility, but he appears in line for a niche role within the team’s offense more than a starter-level snap count right away. The Falcons labeled Christian Harris as their starting linebacker next to Divine Deablo, while Daniels and Perkins are listed as second-teamers. Throughout Monday and Tuesday’s training camp practices, with Deablo inactive because of an ankle injury suffered in Saturday night’s practice at Lanier High School, Daniels and Perkins saw the bulk of the reps with the first-team defense while Harris worked with the second unit.