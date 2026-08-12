Atlanta Falcons What we learned from Falcons last training camp practice before preseason A short session brought a few important notes from Flowery Branch. Falcons tackles Ethan Onianwa (75) and Jawaan Taylor (71) run a drill during Atlanta Falcons practice at the Falcons Training Facility on Monday, August 10, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 1 hour ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — With the clock showing two seconds, the orange marker showing fourth down and the ball spotted at the 1-yard line, Tua Tagovailoa took his spot under center Ryan Neuzil and received the snap. Tagovailoa turned, faked a handoff to Bijan Robinson and rolled left. He wanted Kyle Pitts, who was briefly restrained by rookie linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., and ultimately tossed it up to his 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end. The ball went over Pitts’ head, where it was deflected forward and into the waiting hands of safety Jammie Robinson, who secured both an interception and a win for the defense.

It was perhaps the most tense — or competitive — moment of a short Falcons training camp practice Thursday in Flowery Branch, their 12th session of the summer and the last dress rehearsal before their preseason opener against the Broncos at 7 p.m. Friday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons ran through two-minute drills at full speed, a walk-through at 70% and a special teams period. Here’s everything we learned from the session. Penix gets another rest day, Tagovailoa spotty after being named preseason starter Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters before Wednesday’s practice that Tua Tagovailoa will start at quarterback against the Broncos and play either one series or 10 plays, whichever comes first, before handing over the reins to veteran Cooper Rush. Tagovailoa followed with a 5-for-9 passing performance at practice. His best throw came to receiver Drake London on the left sideline, a fourth-and-5 conversion and a well-placed pass in between two zone defenders. He nearly threw an interception to cornerback A.J. Woods the play before but rebounded with an accurate ball to London.

The 28-year-old Tagovailoa nearly hit receiver Olamide Zaccheaus for a touchdown on a deep shot to the right pylon, but it grazed off the edge of Zaccheaus’ fingertips and fell incomplete.

Rush, meanwhile, went 5-for-10 passing. His two-minute drive ended with back-to-back incompletions over the middle to tight end Austin Hooper, one of which was close to a juggling, one-handed grab. Undrafted rookie Jack Strand, who will finish Friday’s preseason game, only participated during the 70% walk-through period. The Falcons didn’t do any 7-on-7 periods, so Michael Penix Jr. did not participate in the session. He also didn’t throw during warmups or in the routes-on-air period. Right tackle carousel moves forward Presumptive starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor participated in individual drills for the second time in three practice days this week, but he again didn’t see any snaps in the team periods.

Brandon Walton and Ethan Onianwa saw snaps with the starters at right tackle, while Michael Jerrell, who has long joined Walton and Onianwa in the competition, worked as the first-team left tackle. Jerrell replaced Jake Matthews, who took what’s believed to be a veteran rest day. Wanya Morris worked as the second-team left tackle, as he’s done throughout camp. Jerrell appears the favorite to be the Falcons’ swing tackle, as he’s seen time with the starting offensive line at both left and right tackle this summer. Dog days of summer bring several injury-related absences The Falcons practiced without several players Wednesday, including safety Jessie Bates III and outside linebacker Bralen Trice, who worked on a side field at the beginning of the session and later joined their teammates on the sideline. The lengthy list of inactives also included defensive tackles Da’Shawn Hand and LaCale London, cornerbacks Avieon Terrell and Natrone Brooks, and safety Xavier Watts. Rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels didn’t participate Wednesday and stood off to the side during team periods. The team is giving Daniels scheduled rest days while he manages a lingering calf injury.