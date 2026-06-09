Atlanta Falcons Drake London ‘forever indebted to Atlanta,’ eyes a Falcons Super Bowl victory ‘Being legendary is a big goal of mine,’ the star wide receiver says. Falcons wide receiver Drake London practices Monday, June 8, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Daniel Flick 36 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Drake London has already thought about the experience, the celebration and how it would change his life. The Falcons’ star receiver knows the organization has been close to winning Super Bowl titles in the past. And after inking the largest contract for a non-quarterback in franchise history, London wants to bring the city its first Lombardi Trophy.

“I’ve always thought it would be so sick to win a Super Bowl in Atlanta,” London said Tuesday. “The other aspect of that, you will be the first to do it. So regardless of who you are, where you’re at on the team, how much impact you had, you are going down as a legend in Atlanta. “And being legendary is a big goal of mine.” London’s new contract — a four-year, $141 million deal worth up to $150 million with $100 million guaranteed — puts him in a position where legendary expectations are bestowed upon him. He’s the third-highest-paid receiver in the NFL in terms of annual value and the 10th-highest-paid non-quarterback in league history. The 24-year-old London doesn’t know the Falcons’ receiving records, but he’s subconsciously chasing them. He’s aware his salary is public. Everybody knows what he’s making, and everybody has an opinion about it.

There’s a natural weight, London said, that comes with it. But he’s embracing it. He wears the pressure with pride and plans to use it to elevate his game to the level his contract demands.

“I know that’s a lot of money, and I gotta prove it still,” London said. “I’m blessed to have that weight on my back right now. So, I got to level up in every single way, and every category. That’s my goal right now.” London wants to be more consistent and develop into a consummate team leader. The 2022 first-round pick feels he’s made substantial strides since entering the league, be it understanding defenses, playing within his 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame, improving his speed and quickness, and enhancing his overall understanding of the sport. In high school, London balanced football and basketball — he had high Division I offers as a hoops standout and played briefly at Southern Cal, too — and never fully committed himself to either sport. Over the past four years, he’s honed in on small details and has reaped the rewards. London has been the model of consistency as a professional. He’s eclipsed 65 catches and 850 receiving yards in each of his four seasons, totaling 309 receptions for 3,961 yards and 22 touchdowns across 62 games. Now, London wants to find the next level and validate the Falcons’ belief in where his future is headed. His plan to prove them right? Be himself.

“But at the same time, really playing for the team, playing for the fans, for the city, playing for something that’s bigger than me,” London said. “I mean, I can say that I was already doing that, but there’s a more sense of urgency, whether it’s making plays, making that backside block, whatever it might be. “I’m just trying to be full encompassing of what an Atlanta Falcon should be.” That means expanding his impact off the field, too. With his new contract, London wants to be more involved in the Atlanta community and get his hands involved with the city that’s changed his life. London has emerged as an integral piece to the Falcons’ locker room, too. The team placed third-round rookie receiver Zachariah Branch’s locker next to that of London, who’s trying to be a lending hand and give advice whenever he’s asked. New Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said London represents all the qualities this regime believes in.

“He’s wired the right way,” Stefanski said. “He’s a younger player but has seen a lot, has been through a lot, has had different experiences that I think he’s certainly willing to share with his teammates.” Need a glimpse of London’s wiring? After news broke of the extension, Falcons running back Bijan Robinson called to congratulate his friend. Robinson marveled at the money and told London he’s rich, which elicited a straightforward response from the Moorpark, California, native. “He’s so humble,” Robinson said. “He’s like, ‘Nah, bro, I gotta go out there and prove it.’” Falcons guard Matthew Bergeron said London “deserves everything he got,” citing his impact on the team’s offense and how his competitiveness brings everybody along with him. Robinson called London his top teammate of all time. On the field, London high points catches, breaks tackles and blocks linebackers and defensive backs. Off the field, Robinson said London is pretty special, too.

“People see Drake London as obviously the star receiver, but behind all that, he’s the nicest guy,” Robinson said. “He’s very selfless. He’s super humble. And he takes time to make sure everybody — his teammates, coaches, no matter who’s around him — to make sure they feel important. “That’s why he deserves what he got.” London hopes to give the city of Atlanta what he feels it deserves, too. The Falcons have “all the young talent in the world,” he said, and a foundation set by veteran offensive linemen Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom. Stefanski’s staff has brought a vastly different culture, one that’s prompted significant work and still has London believing his end goal is in sight. The Falcons gave London an opportunity out of college, and the people within their building gave him a family. Now, while the Falcons pay London more than they’ve ever given a receiver, he plans to repay them, too.