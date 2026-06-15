James Pearce Jr. to attend Falcons’ mandatory minicamp

Falcons outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. is present for his physical and is expected to participate in the team’s mandatory minicamp, which spans Tuesday through Thursday, a team spokesperson confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
ESPN and FOX 5 first reported the news.
This is the first time Pearce has returned to Flowery Branch since being arrested Feb. 7 in Miami-Dade County in Florida after an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson.
Pearce entered a 12-month intervention program May 26. The NFL is continuing its investigation into Pearce, who might face action from the league. The Falcons did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Pearce’s status.
Pearce was initially charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a count of aggravated stalking, along with additional charges of fleeing and evading police officers, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence to his or her person.
On March 12, the Miami-Dade State Attorney brought three felony charges upon Pearce: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person.
All of Pearce’s charges have been put on hold while he navigates his intervention program. If he passes all conditions of the program — staying away from Jackson, continuing therapy and remaining drug compliant — his charges will be dropped.
The Falcons selected Pearce with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He burst onto the scene last year, totaling 10½ sacks and 10 tackles for loss while finishing third in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.
Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski has often declined to comment on Pearce’s status, saying the team will allow the legal process — and the NFL’s investigation — to unfold. Pearce hasn’t attended any of the Falcons’ practices or meetings thus far, all of which have been nonmandatory.
But this week is different, and it brings the potential for financial consequences. If the Falcons labeled Pearce as an unexcused absence, he would have been fined $17,986 for missing the first day, $35,973 for missing the second and $53,952 for missing the third. The fines are compounding, meaning Pearce would pay $107,911 in fines if he didn’t attend.
Stefanski will address reporters Tuesday and Wednesday in Flowery Branch. Pearce isn’t expected to be available. The Falcons wrap this stage of the offseason program Thursday before entering summer break.