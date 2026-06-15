Atlanta Falcons James Pearce Jr. to attend Falcons’ mandatory minicamp Pearce hasn’t attended any of the team’s offseason practices or meetings thus far, all of which have been nonmandatory. Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. warms up before a preseason game against the Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, August 8, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 10 minutes ago Share

Falcons outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. is present for his physical and is expected to participate in the team’s mandatory minicamp, which spans Tuesday through Thursday, a team spokesperson confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. ESPN and FOX 5 first reported the news.

This is the first time Pearce has returned to Flowery Branch since being arrested Feb. 7 in Miami-Dade County in Florida after an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson. Pearce entered a 12-month intervention program May 26. The NFL is continuing its investigation into Pearce, who might face action from the league. The Falcons did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Pearce’s status. Pearce was initially charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a count of aggravated stalking, along with additional charges of fleeing and evading police officers, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence to his or her person. On March 12, the Miami-Dade State Attorney brought three felony charges upon Pearce: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person.

All of Pearce’s charges have been put on hold while he navigates his intervention program. If he passes all conditions of the program — staying away from Jackson, continuing therapy and remaining drug compliant — his charges will be dropped.