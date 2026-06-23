Falcons and Kyle Pitts agree to contract extension

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts — pictured warming up before a game against the Panthers in November — caught 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns last season. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

Deal keeps Pitts in Atlanta through the 2028 season.

Deal keeps Pitts in Atlanta through the 2028 season.

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons have agreed to a contract extension with tight end Kyle Pitts, keeping the 25-year-old in Atlanta through 2028.

Pitts agreed to a three-year, $54 million deal with the Falcons with $36 million guaranteed over the next two seasons, according to ESPN. The deal was announced by his agency, Athletes First, on social media.

Before the contract, Pitts was set to play this season on the $15 million franchise tag, but his extension negates it.

With an average annual value of $18 million, Pitts is the third-highest-paid tight end in the NFL, trailing only the 49ers’ George Kittle at $19.1 million and the Cardinals’ Trey McBride at $19 million.