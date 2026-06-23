Falcons and Kyle Pitts agree to contract extension

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons have agreed to a contract extension with tight end Kyle Pitts, keeping the 25-year-old in Atlanta through 2028.
Pitts agreed to a three-year, $54 million deal with the Falcons with $36 million guaranteed over the next two seasons, according to ESPN. The deal was announced by his agency, Athletes First, on social media.
Before the contract, Pitts was set to play this season on the $15 million franchise tag, but his extension negates it.
With an average annual value of $18 million, Pitts is the third-highest-paid tight end in the NFL, trailing only the 49ers’ George Kittle at $19.1 million and the Cardinals’ Trey McBride at $19 million.
The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Pitts is fresh off a resurgent 2025 season, during which he caught 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns. Over the final six games of the season, he notched 39 receptions for 469 yards and four scores.
Pitts, the No. 4 overall pick in 2021 and the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history, has recorded 284 receptions for 3,579 yards and 15 touchdowns across 78 games with the team.
The Falcons’ deal with Pitts is their second significant move to lock up a young offensive weapon in the past three weeks, as they inked a four-year, $141 million extension with receiver Drake London on June 2.
Star running back Bijan Robinson, who’s entering his fourth NFL season and is eligible for an extension, is expected to be the next recipient of the Falcons’ spending spree on their core of playmakers.