Atlanta Braves Braves suffer first series loss at Target Field as offense sputters Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Mahle (54) works in the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

By Gabriel Burns 1 hour ago Share

MINNEAPOLIS – Attention has largely centered on the Braves’ rotation since the trade deadline, but the offense has sputtered – and it cost them another victory Tuesday. The Braves lost 4-1 to the Twins, resulting in their first-ever series loss at Target Field (9-4 overall). They’ll try to avoid a sweep Wednesday after managing just three runs over the first 18 innings of the series. “We just need to put together better at-bats throughout (games),” manager Walt Weiss said. Twins starter Zebby Matthews entered with a 5.34 ERA in 16 starts. He had a 7.27 ERA since the start of July. One wouldn’t know it watching him face the Braves.

Matthews held the offense to one run – a Drake Baldwin homer – on five hits in 5-2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked only one. It’s the first time he’d only walked one hitter since June 29 (a span of seven starts). A night earlier, the Braves were stifled by Bailey Ober, held to two runs – produced on a single hit – and then collected just one hit and no runs against four Twins relievers. This time, the Braves were again shut down by the much-maligned Minnesota bullpen. Four relievers – including beloved former Brave A.J. Minter – combined for 3-1/3 scoreless innings. Overall, seven Twins relievers have allowed two hits and no runs in eight innings against the Braves. The past two nights have continued a frustrating trend for the lineup. The Braves have produced more than five runs once in the last 11 games. They’ve been held to three or fewer five times in that span. “We’re not doing much offensively, just have to put together better at-bats, that’s all,” Weiss said succinctly.

Tyler Mahle made his third start as a Brave, surrendering a two-run homer to Josh Bell in the opening frame but pitching well otherwise. He allowed six hits but no further damage over 6-2/3 innings. He wasn’t inducing the swing-and-misses that he had in his previous two outings, but he was effective.

Mahle expressed confidence that the offense will find its groove. “I don’t think anyone is worried about that,” he said. “You see their numbers, our record - this is obviously nothing. I’m focused on staying where I’m at because the bats are going to come alive and we’ll be fine.” For all the criticism of president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos’ approach at the trade deadline, the Mahle acquisition has been solid. Mahle has logged at least six innings in each of his three outings. He’s allowed three earned runs over 18-2/3 innings, striking out 19 while walking three. At the very least, he has helped the team spare its bullpen a heavier workload. “(He’s been all we could’ve asked for) and then some,” Weiss said. “He’s pitched deep into the games he’s started, given us a chance to win. He’s been really, really good.” Mahle did enough to give the Braves a chance. This team’s offense needs to stabilize as it’s left opportunities on the table over the past two weeks. It’s helped the second-place Phillies close the gap in the National League East. The Phillies, who’ve defeated the Marlins twice while the Braves have slumped in Minnesota, are now within 5-1/2 games of first place. The deficit was 9-1/2 on Aug. 12.