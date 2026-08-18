Smith-Shawver to start for Braves on Wednesday

AJ Smith-Shawver is returning to the Braves and will get the start Wednesday in Minnesota against the Twins.
The 23-year-old right-hander had made two starts for Triple-A Gwinnett after starting for the Braves against the Mets on July 29 in the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field in New York. Smith-Shawver allowed two runs over 11 innings while striking out 13 in his previous two outings for Gwinnett.
“I think it’s safe to say he’s gonna be someone here in the near future that’s gonna help us,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said recently.
Smith-Shawver threw just 69 pitches against the Mets on July 29, giving up two runs in 4⅓ innings in what was essentially the continuation of his rehab work in returning from elbow surgery in 2025. He had totaled 17⅔ innings in five minor league appearances before his first appearance with the Braves this season.
Left-hander Chris Sale was originally scheduled to start Wednesday’s game against the Twins at Target Field. Sale will instead start Friday when the Braves face the Brewers in Milwaukee.
On Thursday in Chicago, for a makeup game against the White Sox, Grant Holmes is scheduled to start.
To make room on the MLB roster for Smith-Shawver, the Braves designated Tyler Kinley for assignment. A right-handed reliever, Kinley had a 4.01 ERA in 49 games with the Braves this season and recorded one save.
Kinley had allowed one run — a solo home run — in his previous seven innings pitched, but had also allowed a team-high nine homers among relief pitchers.