Smith-Shawver to start for Braves on Wednesday

Braves starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver delivers to a Washington Nationals batter on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Atlanta. “I think it’s safe to say he’s gonna be someone here in the near future that’s gonna help us,” manager Walt Weiss says. (Jason Getz/AJC)

AJ Smith-Shawver is returning to the Braves and will get the start Wednesday in Minnesota against the Twins.

The 23-year-old right-hander had made two starts for Triple-A Gwinnett after starting for the Braves against the Mets on July 29 in the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field in New York. Smith-Shawver allowed two runs over 11 innings while striking out 13 in his previous two outings for Gwinnett.

“I think it’s safe to say he’s gonna be someone here in the near future that’s gonna help us,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said recently.