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Georgia to start season in top 5 of AP Top 25 preseason poll

The Bulldogs will play four games against ranked teams this season.
Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson walks off of the field after their 35-14 win against Kentucky at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson walks off of the field after their 35-14 win against Kentucky at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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5 minutes ago

The preseason AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, with the Georgia Bulldogs slotting in among the top teams in the sport.

In the first set of rankings for the 2026 season, Georgia came in at No. 3, behind No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Oregon. Notre Dame was ranked No. 4, while Texas came in at No. 5.

Georgia came in at No. 3 in the initial Coaches Poll, which was released earlier in August.

In total, nine SEC teams land in the initial set of rankings. The Bulldogs have ranked games against Oklahoma (No. 10), Alabama (No. 13), Ole Miss (No. 9) and Missouri (No. 25).

Georgia is coming off a 12-2 season last year, with the Bulldogs winning the SEC. Georgia started last season ranked No. 5 in the AP poll before climbing to the No. 2 spot following the regular season.

However, the Bulldogs lost their first College Football Playoff game and finished No. 6 in the season-ending AP poll.

Georgia has lost its first College Football Playoff game in each of the past two seasons.

The Bulldogs return plenty of key pieces from last season’s team, led by quarterback Gunner Stockton. Georgia is also expected to have one of the top defenses in the country, led by safety KJ Bolden.

For as much excitement and hope there is around the start of the season, Georgia knows it has to do a better job at finishing strong at the end of the year.

“I’m excited about this team, got a lot of growth needed,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We have to test toughness, and a word we talk about a lot around here is ‘grit.’ We’ve got to find out what kind of grit we got.”

Two areas Georgia will have to improve over the course of the season are the pass rush and the wide receiver position. Georgia had just 20 sacks last season and must replace five of its top six pass catchers from last season.

Georgia held its first scrimmage this past Saturday and will hold another this coming Saturday. The Bulldogs begin the 2026 season on Sept. 5, when they host Tennessee State.

You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 preseason rankings below.

AP Poll Top 25 preseason rankings

  1. Ohio State
  2. Oregon
  3. Georgia
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Texas
  6. Indiana
  7. Miami
  8. Texas A&M
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Oklahoma
  11. LSU
  12. Texas Tech
  13. Alabama
  14. BYU
  15. USC
  16. Michigan
  17. Washington
  18. Penn State
  19. SMU
  20. Tennessee
  21. Utah
  22. Iowa
  23. Houston
  24. Louisville
  25. Missouri