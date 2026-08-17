Georgia Bulldogs Georgia to start season in top 5 of AP Top 25 preseason poll The Bulldogs will play four games against ranked teams this season. Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson walks off of the field after their 35-14 win against Kentucky at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 5 minutes ago Share

The preseason AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, with the Georgia Bulldogs slotting in among the top teams in the sport. In the first set of rankings for the 2026 season, Georgia came in at No. 3, behind No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Oregon. Notre Dame was ranked No. 4, while Texas came in at No. 5. Georgia came in at No. 3 in the initial Coaches Poll, which was released earlier in August. In total, nine SEC teams land in the initial set of rankings. The Bulldogs have ranked games against Oklahoma (No. 10), Alabama (No. 13), Ole Miss (No. 9) and Missouri (No. 25).

Georgia is coming off a 12-2 season last year, with the Bulldogs winning the SEC. Georgia started last season ranked No. 5 in the AP poll before climbing to the No. 2 spot following the regular season. However, the Bulldogs lost their first College Football Playoff game and finished No. 6 in the season-ending AP poll. Georgia has lost its first College Football Playoff game in each of the past two seasons. The Bulldogs return plenty of key pieces from last season’s team, led by quarterback Gunner Stockton. Georgia is also expected to have one of the top defenses in the country, led by safety KJ Bolden.

For as much excitement and hope there is around the start of the season, Georgia knows it has to do a better job at finishing strong at the end of the year.