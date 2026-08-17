Georgia to start season in top 5 of AP Top 25 preseason poll

In total, nine SEC teams land in the initial set of rankings. The Bulldogs have ranked games against Oklahoma (No. 10), Alabama (No. 13), Ole Miss (No. 9) and Missouri (No. 25).
Georgia is coming off a 12-2 season last year, with the Bulldogs winning the SEC. Georgia started last season ranked No. 5 in the AP poll before climbing to the No. 2 spot following the regular season.
Georgia has lost its first College Football Playoff game in each of the past two seasons.
The Bulldogs return plenty of key pieces from last season’s team, led by quarterback Gunner Stockton. Georgia is also expected to have one of the top defenses in the country, led by safety KJ Bolden.
For as much excitement and hope there is around the start of the season, Georgia knows it has to do a better job at finishing strong at the end of the year.
“I’m excited about this team, got a lot of growth needed,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We have to test toughness, and a word we talk about a lot around here is ‘grit.’ We’ve got to find out what kind of grit we got.”
Two areas Georgia will have to improve over the course of the season are the pass rush and the wide receiver position. Georgia had just 20 sacks last season and must replace five of its top six pass catchers from last season.
Georgia held its first scrimmage this past Saturday and will hold another this coming Saturday. The Bulldogs begin the 2026 season on Sept. 5, when they host Tennessee State.