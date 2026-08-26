What to know ahead of the 2026 Tour Championship at East Lake

Scottie Scheffler tees off from the fifth hole during the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Top-ranked Scheffler enters the weekend as the favorite for the fifth straight year. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Get the scoop on the odds, the prize and the players to watch as the FedEx Cup playoffs conclude in Atlanta.

Get the scoop on the odds, the prize and the players to watch as the FedEx Cup playoffs conclude in Atlanta.

The 2026 Tour Championship will take place this weekend at East Lake Golf Club.

Here’s what to know as the FedEx Cup playoffs conclude in Atlanta from Thursday through Sunday:

The odds

Thirty players are competing to become the season-long champion. Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler enters the weekend as the favorite for the fifth straight year (+330 odds per BetMGM).

He’s followed by three-time winner Rory McIlroy (+850), Ludvig Åberg (+1400), Wyndham Clark (+1400) — who just won the BMW Championship — and Xander Schauffele (+1400).

While Scheffler hasn’t been quite as dominant this year, he has a chance at his third victory that would likely earn his fifth consecutive Player of Year award (putting him in Tiger Woods’ company). Other players — namely Clark, who has three wins — would have cases for the award should they come out on top this weekend.