Sports The Win Column: Dollars and kicks Plus: National teams, Braves and Dream. (Broly Su/AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 38 minutes ago Share

Hello, all. This is Ken Sugiura, sitting in for the inimitable Tyler Estep in today’s The Win column. I always enjoy reading Tyler; he has a breezy style and creativity that I really appreciate. As Tyler does so well, I’ll share some thoughts and links in this space and bring some infotainment into your lives. Putting a dollar figure on U.S. World Cup team Folarin Balogun was one of the few truly valuable stars on the U.S. men's team. (Ruth Fremson/The New York Times) The U.S. national team’s World Cup run came to a crashing halt Monday with its round of 16 loss to Belgium in Seattle. While the 4-1 score was a bit jarring, no one should have been surprised for the USMNT to get outclassed by the Belgians.

Here’s why: There is a website called transfermarkt.us, which provides estimations of player market values. While not official, it’s a useful way to evaluate players and teams. The top U.S. player, Christian Pulisic, has a value of $45.7 million (40 million euros). Another notable American, Folarin Balogun, has the same value. It sounds like a lot — and in normal-person dollars, it is — but it’s also the 157th-highest market value of all the players in the world.

Those are the two players the U.S. was counting on to be difference makers. Belgium’s top 11, in terms of value, are worth $626 million. By contrast, the top 11 Americans’ estimated worth is $441 million.

The U.S. should have done better Monday, and part of it was probably the hubbub surrounding Balogun. But the match started with a deficiency in talent. Speaking of national teams … So, another World Cup-related thought: Leaving (American) football aside, which American national teams are actually the best? I pared down the list to the ones that Americans watch most in international team competitions: basketball, soccer, ice hockey and baseball. 1) Women’s basketball It’s not close. America’s women’s ballers have won Olympic gold for the past eight Olympiads without dropping a game in that span, dating back to the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. They’ve also won the past four FIBA Women’s World Cups, dating back to 2010. They’re also undefeated in that run, a perfect 29-0.

2) Men’s basketball The women’s performance in the FIBA competitions is what separates them from the men. The men’s national team has won each of the past five Olympic gold-medal games, going back to 2008. But the men’s FIBA results are more of a mixed bag. In the past seven FIBA World Cups, the United States has won but a mere two. An important difference is that the top men’s players have not prioritized playing for World Cup teams the way they have the Olympics. To which I say, we’re not measuring on potential. 3) Women’s soccer A clear cut below the basketball teams, but still a world power. Its four Women’s World Cup titles are the most of any nation, including two of the past three. Plus, the USWNT is ranked second in the world.

However, it does feel like the world is either catching up or has caught up. The 2023 World Cup marked the first time the U.S. women didn’t make the semifinals, although they did return to win Olympic gold the following year. 4) Men’s ice hockey Competing with NHL players for the first time since 2014, the U.S. men won gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics, their first since the Miracle on Ice squad in 1980. They finished second to Canada in the Four Nations Face-Off in 2025. At present, it’s a close call with the soccer-playing women. 5) Baseball In six World Baseball Classics, Team USA has won once — in 2017 — and finished runner-up in each of the past two tournaments.

You’re welcome to point out that the U.S. would fare better if the WBC didn’t take place during spring training, resulting in top American pitchers either not participating or being on strict limitations. I’m welcome to point out that if USA Baseball wants to be ranked higher on my highly consequential list, then maybe they need to reconsider their approach. Tie; 5) Women’s ice hockey We’re grading on a curve a little bit here. The team has a record just about any U.S. national team would envy — they’ve won three golds, four silvers and one bronze in the eight Winter Olympics in which women’s ice hockey has been a medal sport. However, it’s by far the least globally competitive sport of any team on this list. Women’s ice hockey is dominated by the U.S. and Canada, combining to win every Olympic gold (and nearly every silver) and world championship.

It’s hard to discount the impressive hardware collection, but it’s a two-team sport. 7) Men’s soccer The World Cup is by far the most important single-sport tournament in the world, but our local entrants are also the least successful, and it’s not even close. The USMNT has made strides, qualifying for all but one World Cup since 1990 after not making any since 1950. However, the best finish since 1930 is the 2002 quarterfinals. Braves’ slide continues in Pittsburgh On Monday night, I wrote that the Braves’ 10-inning, come-from-ahead loss to the New York Mets might have been the worst of the season. It did not take long for another challenger to emerge, albeit a different variety of brutal defeat.

The Braves lost 12-4 at Pittsburgh Tuesday night and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn accounted for 10 RBIs with a grand slam and a pair of three-run homers, which also sounds like the makings of a pretty good poker hand. “I think we would have won if O’Hearn wasn’t on their team,” manager Walt Weiss said in Chad Bishop’s game story. An interesting comment. Checking the record books If you’re wondering, 10 RBIs are the most ever compiled by a single player against the Braves in franchise history. The former record holders were Brooklyn Dodgers great Gil Hodges in 1950 against the Boston Braves and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber in his four-homer game this past August — both with nine, according to Stathead.

The Braves’ record is also nine, held by Adam Duvall (in a 29-9 win over the Marlins in 2020 that I need to learn more about) and Tony Cloninger (in a comparatively tame 17-3 win against the Giants in the inaugural Atlanta season of 1966). Dream in a bit of a tumble The Dream have lost five in a row, the longest losing streak in the two-season tenure of coach Karl Smesko. (They play Thursday night at Gateway Center Arena against Seattle.) What ails? Surely a number of things, but faltering offense would seem to top the list. They are a sight to behold when they’re moving the ball well, but performance has lagged. They had won the previous four, reaching 100 points in three of them, but in the past five have topped out at 90.