Worth County QB: ‘I like to take shots down the field’

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Worth County quarterback Lyndon Worthy, who helped his team rally from 27-7 and 34-14 deficits to defeat Thomasville 41-40 in overtime Friday in a game between highly ranked Class A Division I teams. The victory put Worth County alone in first place in Region 1. Worthy is a junior three-year starter with 7,369 passing yards and 77 passing touchdowns in his career. He’s 6 feet, 3 inches and 175 pounds, and holds a 4.0 GPA.

1. What was the mindset of the team down 34-14? What were the players/coaches saying?

“Our mindset was to go back out there and play hard no matter the outcome. Players were saying that we’ve just got to go play football, and coaches were just saying to trust our stuff and everything was going to play out in the end.”

2. What seemed to work to get you back in the game. What changed?

“I would say not forcing stuff and taking care of the football. Then once we got into a rhythm, we started rolling on offense and everything fell into place. Our throws outside the numbers started working toward the end of the game because we were getting separation just off their alignment, and our run game started to pick up toward the end, too.”

3. What kind of quarterback are you, your skill set? What have you done that’s helped you improve the most?

“I would say I’m a pocket passer, and I like to take shots down the field. I’ve been working on keeping a better base when throwing and working on different drops depending on the routes, and that has helped me a lot.”

4. How is recruiting going? What have you learned during the process that you didn’t know?

“South Alabama has shown a lot on interest. Duke has shown a little. Coastal Carolina has shown a little, and East Carolina has shown some interest. Recruiting is kind of slow as of right now, but it’s better than nothing. I’ve learned that unless they offer you a committable offer, then the offer really means nothing. It’s been hard to generate a lot of interest because most colleges keep saying they aren’t looking at 27s (Class of 2027) right now. Instead, they are trying to get 26s, but I’m hoping that interest will pick up this offseason.”

