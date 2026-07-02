Hawks announce signing of rookie class

The Hawks announced Thursday that all three of their 2026 NBA draft picks are under contract.
The team signed No. 8 overall draft pick Kingston Flemings to his rookie-scale contract Thursday. The Hawks signed No. 23 overall pick Zuby Ejiofor and No. 52 overall pick Henri Veesaar to their rookie deals Wednesday.
Ejifor also signed a rookie-scale deal, which typically runs for four years with team options over the final two.
According to Spotrac, Flemings’ deal would be worth $33 million, and Ejiofor’s would total $17 million.
Yahoo Sports reported that Veesaar signed a four-year deal worth $9.3 million.
The Hawks likely used the second-round exception, which allows teams to sign their second-round picks to standard contracts even if they might not have the cap room or a different exception. They would just need to have the roster space. As of Thursday, the Hawks are projected to have 16 players under contract, including those signed and pending transactions.
The Hawks will need to make some moves to get the roster to the maximum number of players allowed. They have three available spots for two-way contracts, which likely will go to players on their summer league roster.
Here is the Hawks’ current roster a couple of days into NBA free agency.
PG: CJ McCollum, Kingston Flemings, Devin Carter
SG: Dyson Daniels, Aaron Wiggins*, Buddy Hield
SF: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Zaccharie Risacher, Corey Kispert
PF: Jalen Johnson, Asa Newell, Zuby Ejiofor, Mouhamed Gueye
C: Onyeka Okongwu, Jock Landale*, Henri Veesaar
* Indicates transaction is pending.