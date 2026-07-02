Hawks announce signing of rookie class

Hawks 2026 NBA draft picks Zuby Ejiofor (left), Kingston Flemings and Henri Veesaar pose for a group photograph at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex on Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

According to Spotrac, No. 8 overall pick Kingston Flemings’ deal would be worth $33 million.

According to Spotrac, No. 8 overall pick Kingston Flemings’ deal would be worth $33 million.

The Hawks announced Thursday that all three of their 2026 NBA draft picks are under contract.

The team signed No. 8 overall draft pick Kingston Flemings to his rookie-scale contract Thursday. The Hawks signed No. 23 overall pick Zuby Ejiofor and No. 52 overall pick Henri Veesaar to their rookie deals Wednesday.

Ejifor also signed a rookie-scale deal, which typically runs for four years with team options over the final two.

According to Spotrac, Flemings’ deal would be worth $33 million, and Ejiofor’s would total $17 million.

Yahoo Sports reported that Veesaar signed a four-year deal worth $9.3 million.