Atlanta Falcons 4 storylines to follow as Falcons near the start of training camp From a quarterback battle to the rookie class, here are four things to monitor. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski watches as quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. (left) and Tua Tagovailoa run drills during an OTA workout at the team's training facility Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 44 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — It’s time: Rookies reported on Friday. Veterans will arrive Tuesday. The Falcons’ first training camp under coach Kevin Stefanski begins Wednesday. The organization is much different than a year ago. Stefanski replaced Raheem Morris, who went 8-9 in back-to-back seasons. Ian Cunningham took over for Terry Fontenot as the general manager. Matt Ryan returned to the franchise, now as the president of football. Of the 91 players on the team’s roster, 47 joined this offseason. New leadership, new players, new results? The Falcons, after missing the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons, certainly hope so. Here are four storylines to watch at training camp to see how close the Falcons might be to flipping the script.

1. Is Penix healthy, and when will the Falcons get a verdict on Pearce? The focal point of the Falcons’ training camp will be quarterback performance, as Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa compete for the starting job. But the extent of their competition, and how long it lasts, hinges largely on Penix’s health. More than eight months removed from suffering a torn ACL last November, Penix said during mandatory minicamp he expected to be cleared for full participation in 11-on-11 drills. The Falcons, however, never put a timeline on it. Penix’s availability for 11-on-11 is a critical piece to the quarterback battle. If he’s out, Tagovailoa will continue getting more reps, valuable not only for gaining comfort with a new scheme but also with a wealth of new pass-catchers. If Penix is cleared, the competition will truly be open. James Pearce Jr.’s status is another question. Pearce, who was arrested Feb. 7 after an alleged altercation with ex-girlfriend Rickea Jackson and is in a 12-month diversion program, participated in mandatory minicamp and is expected to be present for training camp.

But a suspension likely awaits Pearce. How long and when the NFL’s verdict comes remain to be seen.

One last note on injuries: Billy Bowman Jr., a versatile defensive back, and linebackers Troy Andersen and JD Bertrand missed all of OTAs and minicamp. Bowman tore his Achilles last November, while Andersen’s lingering knee issues from last season carried into the summer. Bertrand appears the likeliest to be on the field during training camp. 2. QB race: Don’t just watch completion rates. Watch aggression. Take it from Falcons quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt, who called completion percentage “a little bitty piece” of the evaluation. “You might have 78% completions, but he’s hitting 15 checkdowns as opposed to a guy who’s pushing it down the field,” Van Pelt said during OTAs. “It’s just the whole picture of, can he operate? Can he get to the line of scrimmage? Is he getting us in and out of the right plays? Are we efficient at the line of scrimmage? Those are just some of the things you look into.” The Falcons ran more 7-on-7 during OTAs and minicamp, a byproduct of trying to give Tagovailoa and Penix an equal number of snaps despite the latter being unable to do any 11-on-11 work. Stefanski said his quarterbacks should be hitting around 90% of their passes in 7-on-7s, and while Tagovailoa and Penix fell short of the mark, both hit a fair clip. With pads on and the pass rush creating a pocket closer to regular-season standards, life will get more difficult for the quarterbacks during training camp. Their completion rate matters, but so, too, will their ability to hit explosive throws and force the team’s defense to respect the threat of a vertical shot.

3. Position battles: What happens at linebacker and right tackle? The Falcons lost standout linebacker Kaden Elliss to the New Orleans Saints in free agency, while right tackle Kaleb McGary, who missed last season with a knee injury, retired this spring. Their replacements appear set. Christian Harris took the vast majority of first-team snaps next to Divine Deablo in the middle of the Falcons’ defense during OTAs and minicamp, while free agent signee and 112-game starter Jawaan Taylor is the heavy favorite to handle right tackle responsibilities. But Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said in May the Falcons have significant depth at linebacker, and the competition, at least in the middle of OTAs, was unsettled. Rookies Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. might factor into the mix, while Channing Tindall got snaps as a starter when Deablo missed an early OTA practice. The right tackle spot is a question largely because Taylor missed the last phase of the offseason because of an undisclosed injury. Michael Jerrell took snaps in his place, while swing tackle Wanya Morris will likely see reps on the right side during training camp, too. Ultimately, it’s Taylor’s job to lose. The same applies for Harris at linebacker. But the possibility exists that, by the end of August, the picture looks a bit different.

4. Which rookies will challenge for playing time? Daniels and Perkins have significant opportunities at linebacker and on special teams, though receiver Zachariah Branch is well positioned to lead the rookie class in playing time. Branch, who impressed teammates and coaches with his explosiveness and willingness to learn this summer, is the favorite to handle return responsibilities. He was used largely on screens and end arounds in OTAs, similar to how Georgia manufactured touches for him last season, and such a role should give Branch a fair volume of snaps on offense. Second-round pick Avieon Terrell, the team’s top draft choice, is another fascinating watch. He worked as a third-string outside corner in the first part of the summer, but Ulbrich expects he’ll play a large role this fall. Whether the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Terrell plays nickel or on the perimeter will work itself out during training camp, Ulbrich said. The other rookies in the Falcons’ draft class — sixth-round defensive tackle Anterio Thompson and seventh-round offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa — face questions. Thompson, who didn’t participate in OTAs and minicamp, will begin training camp on the nonfootball injury list, counting against the roster limit. Onianwa has an uphill climb to a roster spot in a deep offensive line room. What about the undrafted class? Center James Brockermeyer has a legitimate chance to crack the 53-man roster, while receiver-running back hybrid Cash Jones and receiver Vinny Anthony II both have intriguing special teams backgrounds that might give them a regular-season opportunity, as well.