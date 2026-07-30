Atlanta Falcons Everything we learned from the Falcons’ second training camp practice There was another twist at quarterback and a big day for the defense. Falcons quarterback Jack Strand participates in the first day of training camp at the team's training facility Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 56 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — When the Falcons’ quarterbacks took their place to begin warmups Thursday, throwing footballs into nets and repping footwork, they had the same general alignment as Wednesday: three present, one out of sight. But the group, surprisingly, was different. Tua Tagovailoa, held out of Wednesday’s practice because of a back injury flare-up, threw off to the side. Jack Strand, an undrafted rookie from Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead, and Cooper Rush, a veteran free agent signed Wednesday, were the only two going through drills. Michael Penix Jr., meanwhile, wasn’t there. Eventually, Penix walked onto the practice field but never threw a pass.

The Falcons’ crazy, confusing, ever-changing quarterback carousel keeps adding layers. Coach Kevin Stefanski will talk with reporters Friday morning. Here’s everything we learned from the Falcons’ second training camp practice, a session that lasted just over an hour. Penix inactive, Tua takes a step forward The Falcons gave Penix a scheduled rest day, a team source told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He threw only eight passes in 7-on-7 drills Wednesday, which coupled with the six-week break between mandatory minicamp and training camp, made for odd timing for a rest day. But the team plans to give Penix rest days throughout camp, so Thursday won’t be an anomaly.

Tagovailoa, meanwhile, only threw routes on air (where QBs and receivers focus exclusively on developing timing and chemistry, without defense) during the warmup phase, which is an improvement after he didn’t participate in any capacity Wednesday. He and Penix stood next to each other and watched Strand and Rush lead the offense through 11-on-11 periods.

Strand was 6-for-9 with an interception to cornerback C.J. Henderson, who made a tough grab and contorted his body to prevent the ball from hitting the ground. In the red zone, Strand went 1-for-3 with an overthrow, a near interception to safety Jessie Bates III and a completion to tight end Kyle Pitts a half-yard short of the end zone. Two plays after his interception, Strand threaded a window between defenders to hit receiver Juice Wells on a crossing route for a sizable gain. He had a jump throw in the left flat to running back Cash Jones and looked more decisive in the pocket than during OTAs and minicamp. “He’s doing good, man,” left tackle Jake Matthews said about Strand after practice. “Obviously, (he’s) in a position where I don’t think he was expecting that coming in. But I think everything’s been smooth in the huddle and, for a guy who hasn’t been doing it that long, I think he’s doing a solid job.” Rush was 2-for-4 and threw a touchdown in the red-zone period to receiver Chris Blair, who bobbled the ball but, after conversation by the officials, was ruled to have established both feet inbounds. The Falcons only operated during 11-on-11, running around 30 total plays Thursday. Catering to the current stage of Penix’s recovery, they ran eight plays of 7-on-7 the day before.

Here’s a look at the passing charts for both Strand and Rush using the AJC’s newest data tool. Bijan doesn’t participate again Falcons standout running back Bijan Robinson, who has been the subject of contract extension conversations, didn’t have his helmet and once more opted not to practice. He has been present on the field but appears to be holding in — showing up to the facility and avoiding fines but not practicing. This saga appears headed toward Robinson getting a new deal, likely sooner than later. But in the meantime, Robinson figures to be nothing more than a friendly face on the sideline during training camp.

Each of the Falcons’ four healthy running backs — Brian Robinson Jr., Nathan Carter, Tyler Goodson and Jones — got at least two carries. Robinson and Carter had four apiece, Goodson got three and Jones registered two. Defense makes splash plays Aside from Blair’s touchdown and Strand’s big play to Wells, the Falcons’ defense won Thursday. James Pearce Jr., who continues to do more each day, had a would-be sack. Defensive end Cameron Thomas recovered a fumble from Goodson, which might have come on the exchange. Rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell made an impressive pass breakup at the goal line against fellow rookie Zachariah Branch, who had a quieter morning. Outside linebacker Bralen Trice stuffed a run play to the right side. Most important to Terrell, he took his first snap as a second-teamer Thursday, playing cornerback opposite Henderson in 11-on-11s. Clark Phillips III, who’s been with the second unit since OTAs, rotated between the second and third-string lineups.

A.J. Woods remains the first option for the Falcons at nickel. Depending on the package, safety Sydney Brown has also earned time in a slot overhang role. What to make of the tackle situation The Falcons practiced once more without projected starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who’s on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Michael Jerrell continues to take snaps in his place, while Wanya Morris, acquired in a June trade with the Chiefs, worked as the second-string left tackle. Stefanski said he feels confident in the progress Taylor, and the rest of the team’s injured players, have made since minicamp. “He’s doing well, getting better,” Stefanski said. The Falcons have given Jerrell the bulk of the starting snaps, which puts him in line to work with the first team if Taylor’s recovery hits a snag. Morris, with extensive experience playing on the left and right side, appears the favorite to be the swing tackle.