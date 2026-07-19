Atlanta Braves Braves line up starting pitching for Padres series Martín Pérez could return from injured list. Atlanta Braves pitcher Martín Pérez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in New York. (Noah K. Murray/AP)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago Share

On Sunday, the Braves announced their probable starting pitchers for an upcoming four-game series against the Padres this week at Truist Park. Right-hander Bryce Elder (5-6, 4.12) will make his first start since the All-Star break when he takes the mound Monday. Elder had a 1.88 ERA over his first seven starts this season but has since gone 2-5 over his last 11 starts and allowed 38 earned runs in 59 2/3 innings. On Tuesday, Reynaldo López (4-2, 3.50) is scheduled to make his 10th start of the season and fifth since returning to the rotation after working out of the bullpen for nearly two months. López has a 3.50 ERA is his return to a starting role and in his last start in St. Louis (July 11), he gave up four earned runs on five hits in five innings.

The Braves have not yet announced a starter for Wednesday’s matchup with the Padres, but it’s likely that day will see the return of Martín Pérez. Pérez has been on the injured list since July 5 when he was hit on the arm by a line drive in a game against the Mets. Pérez (6-6, 3.54) threw a bullpen session Sunday morning at Truist Park. “There’s a chance we pop (Pérez) in here at some point soon,” Braves’ manager Walt Weiss said Saturday. “He’s on the radar. He’s getting close to being game active again. “He rebounded well. To be honest with you, not a terrible thing that he got a little break. Threw 50 innings last year, so I think probably good timing if there is such a thing for something like that. Chances are he’s probably gonna need a break at some point this year anyway.”

For Thursday’s day game, left-handed ace Chris Sale will climb the hill again. Sale was dominant in his first post-All-Star break start Friday when he threw seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball against the Rangers.