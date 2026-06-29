Georgia Bulldogs Georgia baseball adds two more mid-major transfers Bulldogs landed Wichita State RHP Matt Cuccias and Louisiana Tech infielder Casey McCoy from the portal on Monday. The Georgia Bulldogs pose for their team photo after winning the NCAA Super Regional series by defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs 11-9 in extra innings at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Hunter DeLauder 29 minutes ago Share

Georgia continues to stay smoking hot in the transfer portal, picking up two more commits, making it four on Monday and 11 total this cycle. After adding Jacob Hanley (Indiana) and Naulivou Lauaki Jr. (Oregon) earlier in the day, the Bulldogs kept it rolling with the commitments of Wichita State right-handed pitcher Matt Cuccias and Louisiana Tech infielder Casey McCoy. Matt Cuccias Cuccias is a towering 6-foot-5 junior from Simi Valley, California who spent one season with the Shockers after two years at Glendale Community College. In 2026, Cuccias made 16 appearances with 15 starts and posted a 4-3 record with a 3.53 ERA in 74 innings pitched. He allowed 56 hits, while chalking up a 76-to-33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and only allowing five home runs.

Cuccias’ best outing this past season came back on April 24 against Rice, where he tossed 7.1 innings, gave up five hits, one earned run and struck out seven across 104 pitches. Over his two years at Glendale CC, Cuccias appeared in 26 games with 20 starts and posted a combined 9-5 record, with a 4.17 career ERA in 114.1 innings. He was named ABCA Pacific Association Third Team All-American and Western State Conference South Pitcher of the Year as a sophomore in 2025 after finishing 7-2 with a 3.96 ERA in 17 appearances (15 starts). During that stretch, he led the conference with 109 strikeouts over 84.0 innings, including eight starts with seven or more strikeouts. The right-hander is the fourth pitcher from the portal who has committed to UGA.

Casey McCoy McCoy heads to Athens after spending his freshman year at Louisiana Tech, he announced via Instagram.