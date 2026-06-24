Atlanta Braves Braves’ slide continues in extra-inning loss to Padres Braves have lost three straight and nine of last 12 games. Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson watches his hit for a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, June 22, 2026, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

By Chad Bishop 7 minutes ago Share

SAN DIEGO – Manny Machado hit a first pitch, walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning, sending the Padres to a 7-6 win Tuesday at Petco Park. Braves closer Raisel Iglesias pitched a scoreless ninth before coming back out to pitch the 10th with Jackson Merrill starting the inning on second. Machado wasted little time in winning it for the home team. With the Braves clutching a 6-5 lead in the seventh, Fernando Tatis Jr. took a 3-2 sinker from reliever Carlos Carrasco and launched it 410 feet to center field for just his third home run of the season.

Carrasco was able to get the next two outs in the inning before Dylan Lee got the third, then threw a scoreless eighth. Iglesias allowed a two-out single in the ninth but nothing else. To begin the 10th, Ha-Seong Kim pinch-ran for Drake Baldwin at second. Kim went to third on Austin Riley’s sacrifice fly to right off Padres closer Mason Miller. But Rowdy Tellez struck out and Eli White grounded out to short. The Braves had the bases loaded with one out in the sixth and didn’t score, then caught a break in the eighth when Tatis dropped a fly ball when trying to make a running catch toward the right-field line allowing Michael Harris II to reach second. But Harris was stranded at third to end the inning. Long before the late-inning drama, the Padres used reliever to open the game Tuesday in reliever Wandy Peralta – he pitched a 1-2-3 first inning. Starter Griffin Canning came on to pitch the second and things did not go as well as they had for his predecessor.

Singles by Dominic Smith and Mauricio Dubón began the inning before Baldwin took a pitch to the right foot loading the bases. One out later, Tellez drove a two-run single to right.

With two outs, Harris banged an RBI double off the wall in right making it 3-0. After a walk to Ozzie Albies loaded the bases, Canning was yanked. It was reliever Kyle Hart’s turn to try to get an out, but he instead walked Matt Olson to force in another run. Braves starter JR Ritchie couldn’t handle the prosperity in the bottom of the second, though, walking two hitters before allowing back-to-back RBI singles to Rodolfo Durán and Sung-Mun Song, respectively, the bottom two hitters in the Padres order. A Tatis RBI double into the left-field corner cut the score to 4-3. Then, Samad Taylor smoked a 1-0 fastball up the middle that Braves shortstop Mauricio Dubón made a diving stop on, only to hop up and make a throw in the dirt to first that skipped past Olson and allowed two more runs to score. Albies drew the Braves even at 5-5 in the fourth with a two-out RBI double off Hart. With one out in the fifth, Dubón golfed a fastball from Yuki Matsui out to left for a solo home run, his eighth of the season, giving the Braves the lead back.