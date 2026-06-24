Braves’ Dominic Smith playing left for first time in more than four years

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Dominic Smith hits an RBI single during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 5-4 in eleven innings. (Jason Getz/AJC)

SAN DIEGO — The Braves’ lineup had a markedly different look and feel to it Tuesday.

In the cleanup spot was Dominic Smith, typically a designated hitter, penciled in to start in left field.

“I told Skip since spring training that I’m here to do whatever you need,” Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I know it came up earlier in the year — he’s been telling me all year to just get some reps out there and stay active and stay moving, and that’s what (Braves director of baseball operations) Alex (Anthopoulos) wanted with his roster. He wanted flexibility.

“I know I didn’t have a full spring training, so with me coming in, he wanted me to really focus on making the team; that’s why he didn’t really give me reps out there. But at the same time, I wanted to instill in him that whatever he needs me to do, I’m gonna go do it, and I’m gonna do it with confidence, and I’m gonna do it with the best of my abilities, and I’m gonna try my hardest. So now we’re here, and I’m excited for it. We’ll see what happens.”