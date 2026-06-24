Braves’ Dominic Smith playing left for first time in more than four years
Designated hitter in outfield for Tuesday’s game against Padres.
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Dominic Smith hits an RBI single during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 5-4 in eleven innings. (Jason Getz/AJC)
SAN DIEGO — The Braves’ lineup had a markedly different look and feel to it Tuesday.
In the cleanup spot was Dominic Smith, typically a designated hitter, penciled in to start in left field.
“I told Skip since spring training that I’m here to do whatever you need,” Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I know it came up earlier in the year — he’s been telling me all year to just get some reps out there and stay active and stay moving, and that’s what (Braves director of baseball operations) Alex (Anthopoulos) wanted with his roster. He wanted flexibility.
“I know I didn’t have a full spring training, so with me coming in, he wanted me to really focus on making the team; that’s why he didn’t really give me reps out there. But at the same time, I wanted to instill in him that whatever he needs me to do, I’m gonna go do it, and I’m gonna do it with confidence, and I’m gonna do it with the best of my abilities, and I’m gonna try my hardest. So now we’re here, and I’m excited for it. We’ll see what happens.”
Oddly enough, the last time Smith played left field was actually in a game against the Braves at Truist Park as a member of the Mets. That was Oct. 3, 2021.
However, Smith said he actually played a lot of outfield — and specifically left field — when he was with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees organization in 2025. And before the 2025 regular season, he hired a track coach to improve his route running when tracking balls hit into the outfield.
There was also some strategy to the Braves putting Smith in left field Tuesday. It gave the team’s offense seven left-handed bats (including switch-hitting second baseman Ozzie Albies) in the lineup in a game where they were expected to face Padres pitcher Griffin Canning for a bulk of the innings played.
Weiss also inserted Rowdy Tellez into the designated hitter spot.
“Just trying to kick-start the offense a little bit,” Weiss said. “We hit a little bit of a lull here this month. Trying to stir it up a little bit, get (Smith) in the outfield. (Smith’s) been in the outfield plenty over the course of his career.”
In 63 games this season, exclusively starting as a DH, Smith has hit .281 with six homers and driven in 31 runs. The 31-year-old, however, is a .133 career hitter at Petco Park.
Perhaps a change in position for a night could boost the offensive numbers, and Smith is always willing to do what is in the game plan.
“I’m a ballplayer, and whatever they need me to go do, I want to go do it so we go get a win,” he added. “That’s what it’s about at the end of the day.”