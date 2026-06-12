Braves Report: Reinforcements, plz

Well, folks … the Bravos had a tough couple of games (and a rainout) on the Southside.
Good news is, some reinforcements are en route.
Well, folks … the Bravos had a tough couple of games (and a rainout) on the Southside.
Good news is, some reinforcements are en route.
By Chad Bishop
One man goes down, one man comes up.
As tough as it was for the Braves to see Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the injured list again this week, help is on the way in the form of catcher Drake Baldwin.
The National League’s reigning rookie of the year is scheduled to begin a short rehab assignment Saturday in Jacksonville, where the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers will be facing the Jumbo Shrimp at 6:35 p.m. Baldwin has been on the IL since May 19 with an oblique strain.
Baldwin was hitting .303 with 38 RBIs, 13 homers, 24 walks and 39 runs scored in 48 games before the first IL stint of his young MLB career.
The Braves aren’t necessarily desperate for Baldwin’s bat, but with Acuña out (again) and with catchers Sandy Leon, Austin Wynns and Chadwick Tromp providing next to nothing offensively, having the 25-year-old back in the lineup will be nothing to sneeze at.
Gesundheit? Y’all make sure to keep tabs on Chad at @MrChadBishop … and tell a friend about the Braves Report.
💪 Speaking of reinforcements: Hurston Waldrep made his third rehab start Thursday, lasting 3⅔ innings and 53 pitches (33 strikes) for Double-A Columbus. He yielded just three hits — but one of them was a three-run homer.
💅 The bullpen, of course, remains baseball’s best … but Tyler Kinley’s IL-inducing elbow inflammation isn’t ideal.
⭐ Our amigo Gabe Burns took a closer look at the Braves’ potential all-stars. He figures they’ve got five guys who should be locks — and seven more worthy of consideration.
🙏 Business types held a private memorial for CNN founder and iconic Braves owner Ted Turner this week. Officials said a public event is still in the works.
🤠 While the Braves visit the Mets this weekend (more on that momentarily), Country Fest takes over Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta. The aforementioned Mr. Burns caught up with the musician Ernest, who’s had a lifelong love affair with baseball.
Tonight’s series opener at Citi Field will, somehow, mark the first time the Braves face the last-place Mets this season.
Let’s get ready by reveling in their misery.
Thank goodness for the Knicks, amirite fellas?
(On a more positive note, I will share that old friend AJ Minter — who missed an entire calendar year after tearing a lat muscle last spring — has contributed six scoreless appearances since rejoining the Mets bullpen.)
🗓️ Anyway … here’s the schedule and probable starters:
After all that, the Braves will host the Giants at Truist Park. Tuesday’s “Ronald Acuña Jr. Home Run Tracker” bobblehead and Wednesday’s soccer jersey giveaway (timely!) offer extra incentives to show up.
That was David in Sandy Springs’ response to last week’s poll gauging your thoughts about the vanishingly slim possibility of the Braves targeting Tigers ace Tarik Skubal in a midseason trade.
And frankly, David? Sort of. There are only so many ways to skin a well-performing cat. (Gross metaphor, sorry.)
This was actually one of our better-performing polls, too — but the results probably won’t surprise you.
Newbold from Southwest Atlanta flirted with profanity while declaring there would be “other MLB drafts.”
“Get that championship!” he wrote.
Appreciate the passion, sir. And kinda sorta agree (I think? I don’t know).
Either way … it ain’t gonna happen. But it was a fun thought experiment, right?
David?
Thursday marked the 21st anniversary of catcher Brian McCann’s first major league home run … which felt like a good enough reason to share this old photo of the “Baby Braves.”
How many of ‘em can you still name from sight? (Answer just below.)
Thanks for reading Braves Report. Tell a friend — and maybe give the Win Column newsletter a shot, too.
As for the photo: (Front row, from left) Pete Orr, Kyle Davies, McCann and Kelly Johnson. In the back row, we’ve got Blaine Boyer, Wilson Betemit, Ryan Langerhans and Andy Marte.
Haven’t heard some of those names in a loooong time.