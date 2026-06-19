Angel Reese shines again in Dream win over Fever

Angel Reese starred again for the Dream on Thursday night in Indianapolis, tallying her 10th double-double of the season in a 108-101 win over the Fever.
Reese led the Dream with 21 points and added 11 rebounds on a night in which Fever guard Caitlin Clark became the fifth active WNBA player with a signature shoe.
Jordin Canada had 18 points, Naz Hillmon and Allisha Gray each scored 17 points and Rhyne Howard added 16 as all five Dream starters scored double figures.
The Dream moved to 10-4 on the season and led by as many as 13 points in the second half.
But Indiana went on a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to tie it at 93-all on Sophie Cunningham’s layup with 5:07 remaining. Mitchell scored the first seven points of the run, including a milestone 3-pointer.
The Dream took advantage of Indiana’s 17th turnover late in the fourth with a fast-break layup to take a 99-95 lead with 2:08 left. Then, Howard scored on Atlanta’s next two possessions to make it 103-97.
Reese sealed it by making a layup while being fouled with 23.1 seconds left, completing the three-point play.
Reese played the entire second half without picking up a foul after being called for four in the first half. She went to the bench with 5:45 left in the second quarter, but the Dream responded by outscoring Indiana 19-11 the rest of the half for a 58-49 lead.
Clark and Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (9-6) with 26 points apiece. Aliyah Boston had 23 points and eight rebounds, missing her fifth straight double-double. Mitchell became the eighth player in WNBA history to make 700 career 3-pointers.
Material from The Associated Press was used in this article.