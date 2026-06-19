Angel Reese shines again in Dream win over Fever

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after scoring during the first half in a WNBA basketball game at Gateway Center Arena on Friday, May 22, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Finishes with 21 points, 11 rebounds as Dream move to 10-4 on season

Finishes with 21 points, 11 rebounds as Dream move to 10-4 on season

Angel Reese starred again for the Dream on Thursday night in Indianapolis, tallying her 10th double-double of the season in a 108-101 win over the Fever.

Reese led the Dream with 21 points and added 11 rebounds on a night in which Fever guard Caitlin Clark became the fifth active WNBA player with a signature shoe.

Jordin Canada had 18 points, Naz Hillmon and Allisha Gray each scored 17 points and Rhyne Howard added 16 as all five Dream starters scored double figures.

The Dream moved to 10-4 on the season and led by as many as 13 points in the second half.