Sterling Sharpe to join brother Shannon in Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, OHIO — Sterling Sharpe, who was raised on a farm by his grandparents in rural Georgia, is set to receive his gold jacket Friday and be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. He will join his brother, Shannon, in the Hall as the first pair of brothers so enshrined. “That’s hard for me,” Sterling Sharpe said Thursday. “Where we come, two little Black boys from Glennville, Georgia, a town of 2,500 people, this (isn’t) a dream that you have on the farm.

“This (isn’t) a dream you have when you are bailing hay, corralling chickens, chasing hogs and picking tobacco. You don’t have this dream. It is definitely truly an honor. Truly a blessing from God.” Sharpe, 60, had a standout career at South Carolina and was a two-time All-American. He was drafted in the first round (seventh overall) in the 1988 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers. Shannon, who played at Savannah State and starred in the NFL as a tight end, was enshrined in 2011. Sterling’s career was cut short by a neck injury. He was a Pro Bowler in five of his eight seasons in the NFL. He earned first-team All-Pro honors the three years he led the league in receptions. He averaged 85 catches in his career — an astonishing number for the late 1980s and early 1990s. He averaged 10 more than Jerry Rice averaged in his first seven seasons. In 1994, his final season, he led the league with 18 touchdown receptions and was key to the early development of quarterback Brett Favre (who was traded by the Falcons to Green Bay.)

He tried to play with numbness in his arms and tingling in his neck caused by an abnormal loosening of the first and second vertebrae in his cervical spine.

Shannon surprised Sterling during a visit to his home in Atlanta. “I never had an idea or an inkling about … him having on his gold jacket and 17,000 TV people being in the room,” Sterling Sharpe said. “I’m going to check on my brother to make sure that he’s OK because he’s got his hands in a lot of things. It wasn’t a shock as much as it was terrifying.” Sterling Sharpe was comfortable with his career. He was enjoying retirement and playing a lot of golf. “When you have no expectations, what do you get?” he said. “What am I walking into? I’m going to check on my little brother, because I ain’t never heard him sound like this. I got to make sure he’s good.” The brothers and their siblings were raised by Barney and Mary Porter. The grandfather died when they were young and their mother in 2011, shortly before Shannon’s enshrinement.

“Our grandmother and our grandfather raised us pretty much,” Sharpe said. “They didn’t really care about the game. My best and worst day was when my grandfather died. Best day because it was the first time that I knew I was going to get a chance to play football growing up on the farm. “My worst day was the exact same day because everything that I am as a man, I learned from him. I was 13 when he died, but I spent my entire life with him. So, I think they wouldn’t understand or appreciate the magnitude of this moment, but I do think they would have been happy that we didn’t end up in jail, didn’t end up on drugs, didn’t end up on skid row. We took the lessons that we learned from them and applied them to our lives to play football better than anyone else. That’s all we tried to do.” In recent years, the selectors have recognized that great players, who’ve had their careers shortened by injury, are worthy to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Sharpe will join the great Gayle Sayers, Terrell Davis and Tony Boselli among talented players whose careers were cut short by injury. “When I got there, of course, he was the real, one bright spot on offense,” said Mike Holmgren, who coached Sharpe the final three years of his career. “He had already done some really fine things. And then while we were getting to be good, but during those developmental stages, you know, heck he caught over 100 balls a couple years.” Kansas City coach Andy Reid was the tight ends coach on Holmgren’s staff.