Georgia Bulldogs What we’ve learned about Georgia football transfers as spring standouts emerge The transfers have 10 spring practices now under their belts. Georgia defensive back Khalil Barnes (7) during Georgia’s practice session on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 4, 2026. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley 6 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — No group of players is under a bigger microscope this spring than the nine-man transfer class that Georgia welcomed into the program. While the Bulldogs signed a strong high school recruiting class, it was more frugal when it came to adding players via the transfer portal.

Georgia didn’t spend as lavishly as LSU or Texas, with Kirby Smart conceding as much this week. While the transfer class didn’t command as much money, they have earned plenty of practice reps. “I don’t know that we have the best players or the most talented players or the highest paid players,” Smart said. “But we will have the players that get the most reps and get the most improvement and the most coaching and most development.” Not every transfer that Georgia brought in arrives with the same clock in terms of eligibility. Safety Khalil Barnes and running back Dante Dowdell have just one season of college football remaining. Cornerback Braylon Conley has three and quarterback Bryson Beaver has five years to play four seasons of college football. The transfers have 10 spring practices now under their belts. As for how each is performing, some have hit the ground running. Others are still trying to adapt to life at a new school.

RELATED Georgia’s G-Day is coming up, and there’s a new way to experience it Below is what we’ve learned so far about each of Georgia’s nine transfer additions.

Isiah Canion, wide receiver: Georgia really likes what it has in Canion thus far. He checks all the boxes of a prototypical X-receiver who can use his impressive size to make all the contested catches. Things were going great for Canion in Athens until an ankle injury sidelined him. He missed multiple practices as Georgia opted to be cautious in terms of bringing him back. His status for G-Day will be worth watching, given how much Georgia traditionally throws the ball during the annual spring scrimmage. Quote to know: “Yeah, he’s got the ideal body for a receiver. I mean, he’s big and he’s really fast. He’s been a great guy to get to know, and I look forward to building that relationship.” — Gunner Stockton

Dante Dowdell, running back: Much of the buzz this spring has been around Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens. Dwight Phillips Jr. has had a strong spring for the Bulldogs as he continues to round into a more developed running back. RELATED Georgia running backs illustrate how chaotic college football offseason can be Dowdell has earned strong reviews thus far and seems to be a better addition than Josh McCray was last year for the Bulldogs. Dowdell figures to be the short-yardage and goal line back, though Georgia hopes to get him involved in special teams units moving forward. Quote to know: “It’s awesome to have a guy like Dante come in. And, you know, he has experience at the University of Kentucky last year. So, he’s playing the SEC. And, you know, he’s an older presence, you know, in the running back room. So, it’s good to have a veteran like that. I mean, he’s physical and he’s fast.” — Chauncey Bowens Bryson Beaver, quarterback: Beaver is technically a transfer after having enrolled at Oregon. But after the Ducks added Dylan Raiola via the transfer portal, Beaver made his way to Athens just over a month after signing as a 2026 recruit.

At the moment, Beaver is at the bottom of the depth chart. Georgia likes what he brings to the table and sees him as a developmental prospect. Georgia does not have a quarterback commitment in the 2027 recruiting cycle at the moment, which only makes the addition of Beaver more valuable. It will be interesting to see how much work Beaver gets on G-Day, given backups Ryan Puglisi and Ryan Montgomery figure to have prominent roles. Quote to know: “He’s gotta continue to improve his mobility and move around the pocket. He’s a good athlete. But I think the speed of the game is in the information he’s processing right now. He’s doing a great job. But measuring himself against mid-year freshmen, he’s in a great position. Measuring himself against the room, he’s gotta continue to grow and system as well as those guys.” — Smart Tyquez Richardson, offensive lineman: Richardson is the biggest unknown, as he comes to Athens via Alabama A&M.

Richardson has three seasons of eligibility remaining, with the Bulldogs hoping he blossoms down the line. Georgia has a crowded offensive line room, as the Bulldogs have 19 offensive linemen on the roster. Quote to know: “He’s a natural football player, for sure. He recovers well in his reps and stuff like that. He definitely brings a young body to the offensive line room as far as just kind of being a mauler and being physical and stuff like that. So, once again, you know, that’s what you come to Georgia for is like a melting pot of all different types of players from wherever. Just really excited to work together with all those guys.” — Earnest Greene Amaris Williams, outside linebacker: Williams was perhaps the splashiest addition this offseason, as the Bulldogs were able to land the former 5-star Auburn pass rusher.

Williams went viral for a rep against tight end Elyiss Williams, which Smart downplayed. Williams has gotten significant reps this spring as starting outside linebacker Gabe Harris is still recovering from toe surgery. Georgia doesn’t need Williams to be a star thanks to the depth it has at outside linebacker. But it very much wants him to be a contributor in 2026, particularly when it comes to rushing the passer. Quote to know: “Amaris I feel like he’s a one-speed guy and is just fast. I feel like he’s gonna wreak havoc on that edge.” — Raylen Wilson Khalil Barnes, STAR: Of the nine transfers, none have gotten off to a better start at Georgia than Barnes.

The Clemson transfer has earned consistent praise for how he’s adapted to life at Georgia. While some thought he might play safety for the Bulldogs, he’s excelled as the team’s STAR, allowing Georgia to move Rasean Dinkins to safety. RELATED Georgia football knew it couldn’t make same mistake twice with Khalil Barnes None of Georgia’s three defensive back transfers last season proved to be contributors. Georgia hopes Barnes can buck that trend in 2026. Quote to know: “A ball hawk. He gets his hands on the ball a lot. He makes a lot of plays. He brings a lot of experience to this team in a safety room. I like the way he fits in at the STAR position.” — Demello Jones Ja’Marley Riddle, safety: For as great as things have been for Barnes, Riddle has been slowed to start his Georgia career.

He’s been limited because of an undisclosed injury that stems from his time at ECU. For someone who entered a crowded safety room it will be interesting to see how much ground Riddle is able to make up once he’s back healthy. Unlike Barnes, Riddle does have multiple years of eligibility left. Quote to know: “Ja’Marley’s not been able to do much. He’s still coming off a significant injury. He’s doing our walk-throughs. He’s mentally in our reps. We’ve got him mic’d up and making calls, and basically playing the game without playing the game. But he hasn’t been able to physically do a lot.” — Smart Gentry Williams, cornerback: Williams has proven he can play at an SEC level in his time at Oklahoma. Brent Veneables is one of the best defensive minds in the sport and Williams found a way to be productive in his system.

It’s worth noting that Demello Jones has had a strong spring for the Bulldogs. Williams figures to be competing with Jones for playing time at cornerback, with Ellis Robinson entrenched at the other spot for Georgia. Quote to know: “With Gentry, he’s played a lot of football, very experienced corner. So with his experience, I would like to just take some of his game as well and just implement it in my game as well.” — Ellis Robinson Braylon Conley, cornerback: Conley doesn’t have an obvious path to the playing field this year with Georgia having so much experience returning at the cornerback position. Conley, though, acts as a replacement for Dominick Kelly, who left for Ohio State this offseason. Conley has three seasons of eligibility remaining so this season will be important for him as he becomes accustomed to the physicality that is needed to play at Georgia.